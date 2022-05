Texas officials want to bury a highway in a trench. A master plan for the LA River. An affordable monthly pass to encourage transit ridership in Germany. TxDOT wants to bury Dallas’ I-345: The Texas Department of Transportation has released its preferred alternative for replacing the elevated I-345 highway, which splits downtown Dallas from the Deep Ellum neighborhood. They believe that burying the road in a trench is the optimal solution rather than removing it completely and replacing it with a surface boulevard, claiming that traffic models indicate more congestion if the freeway was removed. (Matt Goodman | D Magazine)

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO