Toledo, OH

Game day updates: Walleye 5, Utah 4 — final

By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Here are updates from Tuesday’s Game 3 of the ECHL Western Conference finals between the Toledo Walleye and the Utah Grizzlies.

The Walleye edged Utah in Game 3, holding on for a 5-4 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

The teams split the first two games of the series at the Huntington Center. Games 4 and 5 are being played at the Maverik Center.

THIRD PERIOD

The Toledo Walleye escaped with a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies, withstanding a third-period onslaught.

Dylan Fitze scored 2:40 into the third period on a power play, drawing Utah within two.

With 9:21 to go, the Grizzlies’ Tyler Penner put in a second-chance shot, beating Toledo goaltender Billy Christopoulos.

Utah drew another power-play opportunity with 3:38 to go when Gordi Myer was whistled for hooking. Utah put heavy pressure on the Toledo end, but the Walleye killed the penalty and withstood the Grizzlies’ use of an extra attacker in the final minute to go up 2 games to 1 in the best-of-7 series.

For the game, Toledo outshot Utah 29-26.

SECOND PERIOD

The Walleye lead 5-2 after two periods as the team combined for five goals in the second period.

Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos made an easy stop on a penalty shot just seconds into the second period. Christopoulos calmly stopped Connor McDonald, who was awarded the penalty shot after being hauled down on a breakaway.

Utah then asserted tons of pressure as the crowd became fully energized.

The Grizzlies got on the board 1:54 into the second period as former Walleye defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous remained hot. D'Astous scored his league-high 19th goal of the postseason, adding to his playoff record.

However, Toledo forward Patrick Curry then scored a magnificent goal with a great individual effort. Curry stole the puck to create his own solo rush and then scored on the quick breakaway to put the Walleye up 3-1 with a little more than 13 minutes left in the second period.

The complexion of the game changed in an instant, as Toledo scored back-to-back power-play goals just 38 seconds apart to take a 5-1 lead.

T.J. Hensick scored while Toledo was on a 5-on-3 power play to make it 4-1. That forced Utah to make a goaltender change as Trent Miner replaced Peyton Jones (14 saves on 18 shots).

Just seconds later, Mitchell Heard notched his second goal of the game as the Walleye were still on the power play as Toledo scored on its first shot against Miner.

Utah responded with a goal from Zach Tsekos to make it 5-2 with 5:24 left in the second.

The Walleye have now scored at least five goals in six of their past seven games.

FIRST PERIOD

Toledo leads 2-0 after the first period.

The Walleye scored on two of their first five shots just 4:24 into the game.

Brandon Hawkins scored as the National Anthem was still reverberating around the Maverik Center. Defenseman Gordi Myer had the initial shot from long distance, and Josh Dickinson created a scramble with another quick shot. Hawkins popped in the loose puck for his team-high 11th goal of the playoffs.

Mitchell Heard then scored less than four minutes later. Heard showed great patience on his first goal of the postseason. Heard cut across the top of the slot before firing a shot down low that beat Utah goalie Peyton Jones.

Walleye goalie Billy Christopoulos made his first significant save, stopping his former teammate, defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous, with a snap glove save. Toledo started with a 3-0 edge in shots and 1-0 lead. But Utah came right back pressing.

Christopoulos looked sharp in the early going, stopping all 10 shots he faced. Christopoulos is making his 14th consecutive start of the postseason.

Utah started Jones over No. 1 netminder Trent Miner, who had been called up to the NHL on Sunday but returned early Tuesday morning. Jones came into the game with a 2-1-1 record and a 3.57 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

The Walleye have now outscored their opponents 19-9 in the first period.

WTOL 11

Catalytic converter thieves targeting employees at Toledo Assembly Complex

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several employees from Toledo Assembly Complex say their catalytic converters were stolen in the parking lot. Only two employees felt comfortable enough to come forward and speak out about this. But we had several others reach out to us saying it happened to them too. They were just afraid of potential retaliation from the company.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot and injured in north Toledo early Friday morning, according to Toledo police. The incident occurred on East Park Street near Hartman Street sometime around 2 a.m. According to police on scene, the victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries described...
TOLEDO, OH
