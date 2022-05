Charleston-area moms Pamela Brownstein and Tessa Lisiecka recently collaborated on a new children’s book titled “Low-Ku: Haikus of the Lowcountry,” which explores themes unique to the Lowcountry of South Carolina through original haiku poetry. A combination of colorful images and compelling language creates a delightful journey that will spark imaginations and cultivate an appreciation for the culture and traditions that define this dynamic region of the country.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO