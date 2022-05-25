Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker to face off in Georgia Senate race

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Herschel Walker, a former football star at the University of Georgia, is the projected winner of Georgia's Republican Senate primary.

In November's general election, Walker will be on the ballot against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), who won the Democratic primary. Warnock won a special election in January 2021, and is seeking his first full term. With the Senate split 50-50, this is a crucial race for both parties.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Walker declared he will rescue the country from "a bunch of maniacs too drunk with power" who "don't even like this country." He also said it's "OK to like" Warnock, "but you don't have to put up with his politics."

Walker has been accused by an ex-wife and ex-girlfriend of making violent threats against them, and his ex-wife received a protective order in 2005. In an interview late last year with Axios, Walker said he's "always accountable for whatever I've done," and as someone with dissociative identity disorder, he wants to expand mental health resources for people. "Most of the things I've done after my struggles have shown people that you can get knocked down and you can get up," Walker said. "And that's what I want people to realize."