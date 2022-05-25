ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker to face off in Georgia Senate race

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuI5E_0fpKyKgj00
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Herschel Walker, a former football star at the University of Georgia, is the projected winner of Georgia's Republican Senate primary.

In November's general election, Walker will be on the ballot against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), who won the Democratic primary. Warnock won a special election in January 2021, and is seeking his first full term. With the Senate split 50-50, this is a crucial race for both parties.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Walker declared he will rescue the country from "a bunch of maniacs too drunk with power" who "don't even like this country." He also said it's "OK to like" Warnock, "but you don't have to put up with his politics."

Walker has been accused by an ex-wife and ex-girlfriend of making violent threats against them, and his ex-wife received a protective order in 2005. In an interview late last year with Axios, Walker said he's "always accountable for whatever I've done," and as someone with dissociative identity disorder, he wants to expand mental health resources for people. "Most of the things I've done after my struggles have shown people that you can get knocked down and you can get up," Walker said. "And that's what I want people to realize."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The University Of Georgia#Republican#Democratic#Axios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Notably crass, Trumpy Republican defeated by Democrat in very red district

Ali Velshi reports on Democrat Carol Glanville's victory in a local, Ohio state legislature election in which she defeated Republican Robert “RJ” Regan, an avid Donald Trump supporter deluded by QAnon conspiracies who'd gained notoriety for his crass remarks about rape, in a district traditionally held by Republicans. May 5, 2022.
OHIO STATE
eenews.net

Moderate Dems defeated in Ga., hold out hope in Texas

At least one Democratic moderate went down to defeat yesterday, while in Texas an incumbent remains tied up in a tight race. In the Texas race, Rep. Henry Cuellar, the only anti-abortion Democrat in the House, was locked in a dead heat with Jessica Cisneros, a progressive backer of the Green New Deal. That race remained narrowly in favor of Cuellar by fewer than 200 votes this morning.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy