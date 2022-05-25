ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Mississippi husband and wife indicted on defrauding taxpayers, state auditor says

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ewYl_0fpKyFH600

A Mississippi husband and wife have been charged with fraud involving the alleged misspending of public money, the state auditor’s office reported Tuesday.

State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested Undare Kidd and Trafonda Kidd. Both have been indicted for conspiracy and fraud by a local grand jury. A $49,653.52 demand letter was presented to both individuals upon arrest.

The Kidds allegedly submitted a false invoice for services not actually provided to Hinds County taxpayers. These arrests come after Toni Johnson, Sudie Jones-Teague, and Cedric Cornelius were each arrested for fraud, embezzlement, and bribery earlier this year.

A portion of the money allegedly obtained by the Kidds came from $1.9 million in grants awarded to Hinds County by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL)—a nonprofit organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. According to the Wall Street Journal, this organization gave over $350 million to election offices across the country during the 2020 election season.

“This case shows, once again, that there was allegedly fraudulent spending on the 2020 election in Hinds County. We will continue to work alongside prosecutors to ensure all our 2020 election spending cases are brought to a successful conclusion,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

If convicted, the defendants face many years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

No surety bond covers either of the defendants or their alleged crimes. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Both defendants will remain liable for the total amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Comments / 29

LA Clayborn
4d ago

I am pretty sure there's many more in the Magnolia State and elsewhere.....they just haven't gotten caught yet....this is why taxpayers can't get anywhere nor the state...its sad....greed for money and wanting that lavish lifestyle....now look

Reply
7
Nick
4d ago

Underwear Kidd gets busted, hmm!What is with this state? Does it attract embezzlers or have people just not seen that amount of money and feel the need to dip into it?

Reply(1)
3
Wendy Ferguson Gray
4d ago

This right here -🤦🏼‍♀️why we can’t have anything nice

Reply
13
Related
WDTN

Nurse, dentist, doctors, charged with drug distribution

In one case, a Kentucky dentist was charged with illegally prescribing opioids to a patient three times in five days, with the patient dying of a morphine overdose from one prescription, according to the Justice Department. Other defendants lived or worked in Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Tennessee.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
Magnolia State Live

Body of missing pregnant woman found; police say she was murdered

The body of a missing Mississippi pregnant woman was identified, police said this week as they announced the death would be investigated as a homicide. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers were contacted on March 14 by a citizen regarding the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area located on Patton Street in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department Investigators with the collection, preservation and identification of the remains.
VICKSBURG, MS
Law & Crime

Defendant Sentenced in Multi-Million-Dollar Baby Formula Fraud Scheme Blamed the Trucker ‘Morons That Elected’ Donald Trump for Getting Him Caught: Documents

Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
KPEL 96.5

$5.5 Million of Cocaine Seized as Louisiana State Police Arrest 2 New Yorkers

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State. Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
Motorious

Florida Classic Car Dealer Charged With Fraud

There’s no denying the classic car market is red hot. People who admittedly aren’t gearheads have been investing, driving values up for many vehicles, much to the frustration of enthusiasts. Just as concerning is how fraud seems to be increasingly common. One of the latest prominent examples comes out of Florida, where a father and son who ran a classic car dealership were arrested and charged with racketeering and fraud back in April.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Embezzlement#Corruption#State Auditor Shad White#The Wall Street Journal
Daily Mail

Three juvenile inmates, 17, 17 and 15, who escaped Louisiana jail and 'went on the run with female security officer, 21,' are surrounded in Texas motel car park and arrested

Three juvenile inmates who escaped a Louisiana detention center with the apparent help of a female security officer have been found and apprehended in Texas. The inmates - TyJuan Lafitte and Jeremiah Durham, both 17, and 15-year-old NaVaraya Lane - escaped the Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta, Louisiana early in the morning on Saturday, the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office had said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
pymnts

Texas Man Gets 5 Years in Prison for Role in PayPal Fraud Scheme

The Department of Justice has reported that 37-year-old Marcos Ponce of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for a scheme to buy tens of thousands of compromised PayPal accounts, a press release said. After the prison term, he’ll face three years of supervised release. He reportedly...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Owners Of Popular Philly Cheesesteak Joint Plead Guilty In Tax Fraud Scheme

The owners of a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak joint pleaded guilty Monday, May 9 to federal charges in a tax fraud scheme, authorities said. Anthony Lucidonio, Sr., 84, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas Lucidonio, 56, of New Jersey, the owners of Tony Luke’s on Oregon Avenue were accused of hiding more than $8 million from the IRS for around a decade, according to the US Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

Slumping cryptocurrencies have not only had to deal with plummeting values lately, but authorities are uncovering more and more crypto crimes that are adding to the industry's bad name. U.S. tax authorities have said they were following 50 separate leads into scams involving nonfungible tokens and other aspects of the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy