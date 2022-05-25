Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stabbing Man To Death

Tulsa Police arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Tulsa on Friday. Officers said Tiron Washington was spotted with a gun on a Greyhound bus in Downtown Tulsa. Police said they tried to confront Washington after he got off, but he ran away. A construction crew who had a birds-eye view...
A Tulsa attorney is charged with assaulting multiple police officers and threatening to kill them at a bar near 81st and Harvard. The arrest report for Ryan Wiehl says after he was arrested, he was taken to the hospital, where officers say he told the security guard he would "rip his skull out and make him eat it."
Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police said a 42-year-old man drowned after jumping into Flint Creek trying to rescue his son Saturday afternoon. According to the GRDA Police Department, the boy jumped in the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam and the 42-year-old man went in to rescue him.
A Tulsa man accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the United States capitol is now in federal custody. Levi Gable admitted to attending the rally on January 6th but told agents he never actually went inside the capitol building. The FBI says surveillance video, social media posts, and cell phone data all show him going inside.
One person is dead and seven more injured after a shooting at a Memorial Day celebration in Taft. The scheduled parade and the remainder the festival are canceled, according to former mayor Leila Foley-Davis. OSBI agents confirm at least one fatality and at least seven people injured. Two of the...
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa church held a vigil on Thursday night for the shooting victims in Texas as well as the grocery store shooting victims in New York. Dozens of worshippers gathered inside the sanctuary to pray. The pastor says the time was about grieving the lives lost and praying for change.
Drivers on Highway 169 can expect big delays in the coming months during a bridge reconstruction project in Owasso. Starting June 6th the northbound and southbound lanes will be closed at night starting at the 76th Street North Bridge. Parts of 76th Street under the bridge will also be closed during the day.
Some nursing home residents from Pryor got an early start to the holiday weekend on Friday with a trip to Claremore Lake to go fishing. It was all because of a man whose passion for the outdoors, and caring for the elderly, has merged into a new mission. “They can’t...
The PGA may be over but the PGAP, or "Please Go Adopt a Pup" was held on Saturday. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa Animal Welfare partnered up at Expo Square to host a mega dog adoption event. There were more than 35 adoptable dogs, all fully vaccinated, altered, microchipped,...
Activists marched through downtown Tulsa to protest the most restrictive abortion law in the United States. The law bans nearly all abortions in Oklahoma from the moment of conception and the procedure is no longer available at clinics in our state. Abortion rights activists marched and chanted through downtown Tulsa to express their outrage over the law, they also used the march as a call to mobilize to fight it.
Abortion clinics in Tulsa are reacting to Oklahoma having the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, now that Governor Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 4327 into law. Abortion clinics in Tulsa are reacting to Oklahoma having the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, now that Governor Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 4327 into law.
Teachers around Tulsa said hearing about the recent massacre at a Texas elementary school is breaking their hearts. Now, some Tulsa-area teachers are thinking about their own students and how they would protect them. Two teachers said hearing about mass shootings like the one in Uvalde makes them think about their own plans if something like that were to happen, and how horrific it would be for their students.
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A popular Owasso park is back open this weekend after a major renovation. City leaders held a ribbon-cutting for Funtastic Island on Friday. Photojournalist Michael Blair was there for the kick-off to summer!
JENKS, Oklahoma - The City of Jenks opened a new splash pad Friday morning just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The splash pad is located at Veterans Park near South Elm Street and West Beaver Street.
A Tulsa man has created some beautiful custom woodwork with the help of a special team. Everyone that Joe Erwin hires for his woodworking business is deaf, but Joe said it's never slowed them down. Workers at Erwin Custom Woodworks create beautiful cabinets, staircases, and more, and while his employees may not be able to hear, they can do everything else.
Thursday's Amazing Oklahoman takes home a top honor from the US Navy. Chief of Staff for the OKC City Council Debi Martin was awarded the Meritous Service Award for her 28 years of work as a liason for the USS Oklahoma City. The submarine was decommissioned last Friday. There's a...
There are many different ceremonies and programs planned throughout Green Country this weekend to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our country. There are several different events happening at Floral Haven in Broken Arrow, including a ceremony on Saturday where family members of veterans whose casket flags have been donated in the last year will raise them for the first time.
The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team is heading back to Oklahoma City!. The Cowgirls beat Clemson 5-1 on Friday night in Stillwater. The scoring started with a wild pitch in the first inning that allowed Chelsea Alexander to score. In the 2nd the Cowgirls opened up the game, scoring off...
