Primary Election Q&As: Brandon Talsma, Republican

Brandon Talsma (Submitted Photo)

Name: Brandon Talsma

City: Rural Newton

Occupation: Land management

Education: Associates Degree in Criminal Justice/Homeland Security

1. Introduce/Reintroduce yourself to voters and explain why you want to be on the Jasper County Board of Supervisors.

My name is Brandon Talsma, I’m a lifelong Jasper County resident and my family has farmed here for four generations. I graduated from Pella Christian in 2005 and have a degree in criminal justice from DMACC. I’m a veteran, served six-and-a-half years in the 1st Infantry Division and deployed twice to Iraq. I, my wife and our five kids live in rural Jasper County. It has been my honor to serve on the Jasper County Board of Supervisors for the last four years.

I’m seeking re-election to the board because I enjoy serving the citizens of Jasper County. The board has made progress in law enforcement, public safety, secondary roads and economic development. We have decreased the levy rate, holding county taxes down over the last four years, maintaining fiscal conservancy. I believe there is still more work that needs to be completed and progress should continue.

2. Does the county communicate well with citizens? Are there ways the county can improve its communication or transparency? What do you propose?

Jasper County has made significant improvements in transparency and dissemination of information to its residents. Since being elected, the board has started live streaming meetings via Zoom; videos from the meetings are then posted online. We created a public information officer, social media pages and online road complaint system. Also revamped the website and enabled the ability for people to sign up for updates and information from the county. We implemented a platform, Zencity, for helping monitor social media in order to register people’s sentiment about major projects. Currently Jasper County is working with Beacon to launch My Tax Dollars to further increase transparency. We are also continuing to improve our social media pages to further our reach and increase communication. Though there is always room for improvement none of this was in place four years ago when I took office.

3. What role does economic development play in Jasper County? How do you think the county is doing in that regard? What are ways you would improve it?

Economic development plays a vital role in not just shaping the future of the county but also preserving our rural culture. This is done by not only chasing the next large employer, but also helping our local employers continue to grow and succeed. It entails working in partnership with all of the communities in the county. Jasper County Economic Development does just that, and represents all the unincorporated territory and smaller communities in the county. JEDCO’s current director has a very close partnership with Newton Development Corporation. Jasper County is performing well in economic development. The county has started the building façade grant program, assisted Co-Line’s growth and expansion into Jasper County and helped the City of Colfax secure Fareway. Jasper County participated with Jasper Community Foundation, Newton Development Corp. and multiple other entities to create the small business grant program during COVID-19 shut downs. This program helped to assist local business owners and employers who were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses didn’t qualify for state and or federal funds or were not awarded aid. Currently the Prairie City-Monroe bike trail is being built and two other major projects are in the works. Jasper County should continue to preserve our rural culture, help our local employers grow and succeed and look for new opportunities for growth.

4. How do you think the county is progressing in the secondary roads department? Do you believe gravel roads and bridge replacements are being properly addressed?

Jasper County has made progress but is a long way from a finished project. During my term Jasper County has increased the yearly budget of secondary roads by $1,000,000, allowing an increased tonnage of rock and bridge repairs. Our current methods are not sustainable. Unlike our neighboring counties we have more miles of gravel, a smaller tax base or don’t have wind farms to borrow money against for roads. We have to come up with a comprehensive and methodical approach in how we move forward. The current team at the secondary roads department has taken that challenge on. Currently, Jasper County is in the process of establishing priority roads in each quadrant of the county, reoccurring trouble spots and drainage issues. We are researching alternative maintenance techniques, road stabilization materials and methods used by other counties. Work is being done on creating a secondary road comprehensive plan. This will consist of labeling priority roads, options laid out how to address them and having a plan for every mile.

5. What do you feel the role of public health is in providing health care to the community? How do you propose to meet the essential health care needs for the underserved populations?

Public health’s role is important but it is not to provide health care directly. They play a vital role in coordinating local efforts and resources in the event of a disaster such as the derecho or the pandemic. They work with local providers and stake holders, audit vaccination records and help communities identify their top healthcare needs. When the derecho hit the public health team worked tirelessly making sure elderly and home bound people had a place to go and the medical equipment and care they needed. The board of health conducts community health needs assessments which help identify what the citizens believe are the top health issues. Time and time again mental health has come in at the top of that list. This is why somebody from the mental health community has been appointed to their board. This also is one reason why Central Iowa Community Services (CICS), has made such an investment in mental health in the region. Last year the CICS governing board, which I have the honor of serving on, decided to fund Youth and Shelter Services new facility. This new facility will increase the number of beds available for at risk and troubled youth, provide rehabilitation, counseling, education and extracurricular activities. All of these activities will take place on this new campus. Helping address not just mental health but also substance abuse issues in the region.

6. Rank what you think Jasper County’s top priorities should be. Explain your reasoning.

I believe the top priorities for Jasper County should continue to be the same ones as when I first ran four years ago. Law enforcement, infrastructure, economic development, lowering property taxes and small limited government. I would add to that list emergency medical services and transparency in government. I believe that those are the core and fundamental services that local government must be providing to its citizens. Providing infrastructure, safety, security, affordable property taxes and emergency services are some of the basic needs that government is there for.