Muskingum County, OH

West Muskingum Names Josh Middleton As New Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE, OH- The West Muskingum Tornadoes have announced the hiring of Josh Middleton as the program’s new girls basketball...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Sheridan Generals Softball Head Coach Resigns

THORNVILLE, OH- Troy Wolfe announced his resignation as the Sheridan Generals Head Coach after 11 seasons with the program. Sheridan finished the season with a 21-8 overall record while making it to the Regional Semifinal this year. Their season ended in a loss to fellow MVL member John Glenn. “Coach...
THORNVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Michael A. Howard

Michael A. Howard, 63, of West Lafayette, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus. He was born September 13, 1958 in Zanesville, a son of Thurman and Dorothy Nutt Howard. Mike loved the outdoors, dogs, children and boating. Michael had attend Starlight School. Surviving in addition to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Ohio Basketball
Ohio Sports
Muskingum County, OH
Danville, OH
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Mary A. Hamilton

Mary A. Hamilton, 105 years young of New Concord, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 26, 2022, while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Mary was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, on January 18, 1917. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Lawrence) Ayers. Mary lived in India for the first ten years of her life, until her parents came back to their home in Columbus, Ohio. When she was young, Mary’s father took on the role of Pastor at Bloomfield United Presbytarian Church, and Mary called the New Concord area home. Mary earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Muskingum University, and then went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in Latin from University of Pittsburgh. Mary was always busy as a farmer’s wife, but in her spare time she loved to spend time in her garden, and she was an avid knitter. In over 105 years of life, the hands of a city-girl transformed to the hands of a farmer’s wife that were used to farm, knit, garden, discipline, pray, and love.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Putnam Entertainment District Kickoff

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The kickoff for the Putnam Entertainment District has officially begun. Local businesses at 126 Muskingum Ave and beyond formed the district to promote the arts, entertainment, locally crafted food and more. Kelly Wiler, owner of Girl Upcycle says the collaboration is good for the community. “Its...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Paul Charles Kulisek

Paul Charles Kulisek, 70, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. Paul was born November 24, 1951, son of the late Paul R. and Corinne E. (Beattie) Kulisek. In addition to his parents, Paul is also preceded in death by his best friend, Roger Tabler.
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Hall Of Fame
WHIZ

Pursuit Leads to Arrest

A 29-year-old from Coshocton is behind bars following a pursuit early Saturday morning. It started around 1 AM when the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call in reference to a possibly intoxicated individual that was possibly driving a vehicle, who was at the Circle K in Coshocton.
COSHOCTON, OH
WHIZ

Child Justice Center Opens in Muskingum Co.

Muskingum County now has a children’s justice center that seeks to empower child abuse survivors and help them find a road to healing. Heroes Landing opened in Zanesville earlier this month. The non-profit’s intention is to provide a space where a child won’t feel scared to share their abuse story.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Momo. Local Good Boy & Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet this week’s Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Momo!. He is a very active, extremely sweet, 6-7 month old, Chocolate Lab who loves playing in the water and chasing balls. Momo comes full of energy and would love a fur-ever home with a place...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

US Air Force Band of Flight Memorial Concert￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The US Air Force Band of Flight will be at Secrest Auditorium for a Memorial concert this weekend. The family-friendly event is at 6:30 PM on Sunday evening, open to all ages and free to attend. The band of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Airmen plays all...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Woman Arrested for Abduction

A Cambridge woman is behind bars in Franklin County following the abduction of a child from Guernsey County. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said they began investigating a report that 27-year-old Anell Dusz had taken her 6-year-old son following a court order by the Guernsey County Juvenile/Probate Court that prohibited her from interfering with custody of the child and his father.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

County Sells Putnam Ave. Building

The Muskingum County Commissioners have accepted a bid for a county owned building on Putnam Avenue. The building at 333 Putnam was sold for $170,000 to Reach Educational Services LLC out of Dublin, Ohio. Muskingum County Commissioner Mollie Crooks said that company will open a clinic at the site for...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A multi-vehicle accident caused a major traffic jam on the Y-Bridge Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the West Main Street span of the bridge. Initial reports indicated at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word on any injuries. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Four Arrested in Theft Ring

Four men are behind bars in Guernsey County following a bust of a theft ring. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that 39-year-old McKinley Black of Buffalo, 49-year-old Jean Paul Geiger of Middlebourne, 28-year-old Sylvan Cline of Quaker City and 40-year-old Brandon Robert of Buffalo are all charged with breaking and entering and grand theft.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Free Fresh Produce Market

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church have partnered up to give away boxes of fruits and vegetables in a Free Fresh Produce Market this Friday, May 26th. The boxes, provided by Mid-Ohio Food Bank will be packed and loaded into cars by volunteers during...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH

