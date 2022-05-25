West Muskingum Names Josh Middleton As New Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

Mary A. Hamilton, 105 years young of New Concord, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 26, 2022, while at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. Mary was born in Sialkot, Pakistan, on January 18, 1917. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Lawrence) Ayers. Mary lived in India for the first ten years of her life, until her parents came back to their home in Columbus, Ohio. When she was young, Mary’s father took on the role of Pastor at Bloomfield United Presbytarian Church, and Mary called the New Concord area home. Mary earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Muskingum University, and then went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in Latin from University of Pittsburgh. Mary was always busy as a farmer’s wife, but in her spare time she loved to spend time in her garden, and she was an avid knitter. In over 105 years of life, the hands of a city-girl transformed to the hands of a farmer’s wife that were used to farm, knit, garden, discipline, pray, and love.

NEW CONCORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO