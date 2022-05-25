ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Experts say mass shootings pose mental health impacts for many Americans

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bM8z0_0fpKwTt600

We cover these traumatic and trigger mass shootings and then the cycle restarts, it's likely taxing for the public to digest it.

“if they’re feeling like anything that I’m feeling, they’re [the public] exhausted by this,” said Daniel Flannery with Case Western Reserve University. “This is nauseatingly exhausting to experience these things over and over and over and the conversation is still the same.”

The pain for many is increasingly unbearable when children are involved, officials in Texas revealed that Tuesday’s shooting in Texas took the life of more than a dozen students and several teachers.

“I think whole communities are impacted by this, not just individuals that are directly involved or first responders that arrived at the scene, we learned this from Connecticut and Colorado,” said Flannery.

The Washington Post reports 311,111 students have experienced gun violence in school since Columbine 23 years ago.

Though there is very little research surrounding the mental impact of mass shootings on the general public, experts say PTSD and nightmares could be a side effect.

“The fact that these incidents happen undermines our basic sense of security and safety in our community and makes it very hard for people to go about their daily business,” said Dr. Jane Timmons Mitchell.

For children who nowadays must go through active shooter training, experts say watching this happen at another school doesn’t help them either and parents should remember that.

“There are lots of reasons to feel anxious in this situation that’s the reality of it, but as hard as it is the most caring thing that parents and others can do for children is to help connect them to others that can help them,” said Mitchell.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former teacher still has nightmares about the reality behind school shooter drills: ‘We wouldn’t be O.K.’

I am a former 4th-grade teacher. I taught in a small town in Iowa. My school was built with an open-space concept, and housed grades pre-K through 4th, with three sections of each grade after pre-K. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade classrooms were all built following the “open-space” concept. According to Wikipedia, in “the […] The post Former teacher still has nightmares about the reality behind school shooter drills: ‘We wouldn’t be O.K.’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UVALDE, TX
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy