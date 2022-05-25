RAIN DELAY! Mavs vs. Warriors Game 4 Live Scoring Update: Halftime

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series

DALLAS - With the season on the line, the Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 on Tuesday night in the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center.

After a disappointing Game 3 loss in Dallas, the Mavs look to avoid a series sweep. Dallas has yet to lose four consecutive games this season, a streak the Mavs would like to continue to force a Game 5.

HALFTIME - AND RAIN DELAY ! Coming up, the dreaded - and in this series, for Dallas, we do mean “dreaded” third quarter.

But first? A Mavs halftime lead (62-47) and some extracurricular fun …

Dallas has talked admirably of Golden Stare being a “third-quarter team”, and maybe the Warriors will turn it on again in that way momentarily.

Luka made the doesn’t-count trick shot. But he missed a layup just before the buzzer, causing him to settle in at 13 points but on 14 shots. Jalen Brunson has 13 and Dorian Finney-Smith 11.

Meanwhile, MFFLs bite their nails knowing the Warriors are just 3 of 16 from 3. … and fearing that starting in the third quarter things won’t stay that way.

Oh, about that start: it hasn’t started yet: There is a rain delay inside the AAC, thanks to tonight’s heavy rain - and, it seems, a hole in the roof.

FIRST QUARTER : No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series. If the Mavs want to do the unthinkable and make history, it has to start with one win and a lot of adjustments. On the line? A trip to the NBA Finals, which would be Dallas' third time in franchise history.

And after one quarter? Dallas is up 28-24. Doncic has seven and Steph Curry 10 - on 5-of-5 shooting. An “adjustment”? The Mavs are 7 of 12 from 3 while the Warriors are 1 for 7.

Poor shooting from beyond-the arc (28.9 percent) plagued the Mavs in Game 3. Dallas also gave up 14 offensive rebounds and was outscored by a 12-point margin in paint.

"It's not over yet, but it's not going to be easy. The Warriors are not going to give you anything easy," Luka Doncic said after the Game 3 defeat. "I don't think it's fatigue. I think the rebounds, the second-chance points are a big problem in this series."

LUKA MAGIC: In Game 3, Doncic led the Mavericks with 40 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks and further etched his name in the history books in the loss. The Slovenian star passed Dirk Nowitzki for the most 40-point games in Dallas postseason history with eight. Doncic also tied LeBron James (8) for the most 40-point playoff games before turning 25, who is only 23 years old.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (0-3) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (3-0)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: TNT, BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

INJURY REPORT: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out.

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 1 -point favorites over the Warriors.

NEXT: If necessary, Game 5 will be May 26 in San Francisco at 8 p.m., Game 6 in Dallas on May 28 at 8 p.m. and Game 7 in San Francisco on May 30 at 7 p.m.

LAST WORD: Doncic on room for growth:

“The first three quarters, I played very bad. That’s on me. I’m still learning. I think after this season is done, whenever we are, I’m going to look back and learn a lot of things. This is my first conference finals in NBA. I’m 23, man. I’m still learning a lot.”