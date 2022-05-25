ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Pride flag raises tensions in Ballston Spa

By James Prendergast
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tR0xn_0fpKw1VF00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

BALLSTON SPA–At a public meeting on May 9, a resident asked Ballston Spa’s openly gay Republican mayor if the village had any plans to celebrate Pride Month in June.

Caught off guard, Mayor Frank Rossi Jr. said he hadn’t thought that far ahead.

That public question came before an email conversation between the Ballston Spa Board of Trustees that Rossi said he found personally offensive. Trustee Ben Baskin, a Democrat, said Rossi is overstating his hurt feelings to manufacture a controversy and score political points.

It all amounted to tense exchanges at the Board of Trustees’ May 23 meeting, during which the body ultimately passed resolutions calling for hanging a Pride flag in front of Village Hall and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in a proclamation. The dispute underscores the bitter and often personal divisiveness that bogs down the Board of Trustees, which features three Democrats and two newly elected Republicans, including Rossi. The dynamic contributes to meetings regularly lasting more than three hours, frustrating residents.

The conflict over Pride Month escalated for Rossi on May 18, when Baskin emailed the entire board, including the mayor, to ask if the village had plans for pride month. Trustee Liz Kormos emailed the board that same night with a request that the village hang a Pride flag in a prominent location, as it has done in prior years.

Baskin called his email “innocuous,” and read from it during the meeting. He also shared the email with The Daily Gazette.

“Hello. I’d like to get on the agenda an acknowledgement/proclamation that June is Pride Month. City of Hazel Park has a nice, short proclamation that I think could [work] here,” says the email, which goes on to ask that an email about Pride Month from a Milton resident be forwarded. “I don’t think we’ve seen it. Thanks for forwarding – Ben.”

Rossi said he felt attacked by Baskin’s email, which shortly preceded Kormos’ email about the flag.

On Tuesday, Rossi said his biggest concern about raising a Pride flag at Village Hall was that the Village currently only has one flagpole in front of the building, meaning the Pride flag would be raised instead of the American flag.

(The resolution passed by the Board of Trustees on Monday called for acquiring a second flagpole that can be used for supplemental flags, such as the Pride flag.)

But beyond fears of supplanting the American flag, Rossi said he took the conversations about supporting Pride personally, calling them “demeaning” and “disappointing” and an affront that tried to dictate how he should be celebrating Pride Month as an openly gay man.

“This could have been a fruitful, positive situation, and it turned into an off-the-rails conversation, where I was really offended and hurt,” Rossi said during the meeting.

Baskin said he isn’t buying it.

“He manufactured offense to create political advantage for himself. It’s baloney,” Baskin said Tuesday. “It’s just too bad he has to conduct himself that way and create controversy when it doesn’t have to be there. He thinks emails about Pride Month are all about him, and he’s the only one who could care about Pride Month. He needs to get out of that narcissism and realize the world doesn’t revolve around him. Pride Month is not just about him, the board is not just about him.”

Rossi said he’d been wanting more than just symbolic gestures from Ballston Spa in support of Pride Month.

“I was hoping for something more than just a proclamation and a handshake–something a little more active,” Rossi said. The mayor said Tuesday that part of his plan included reaching out to local businesses to solicit feedback on how they might want to celebrate Pride Month.

“I was hoping to be the person helping to lead the conversation not to have the conversation directed at me.”

Rossi said he is active in the LGBTQ+ communities in cities across the country, and regularly referees in gay flag football leagues, including at the annual Florida Sunshine Cup in South Florida. Rossi said in his role as a referee, he has helped lead sensitivity trainings and conversations about inclusion.

Rossi said he’d been developing a banner for Ballston Spa that would express the village’s support of diversity and of people who identify as LGBTQ+.

But Baskin said the idea was news to him.

“We asked what he had planned, and he presented nothing,” Baskin said Tuesday. “He provided no information.”

Both sides on Tuesday acknowledged a missed opportunity to unite over a common cause.

During Monday’s meeting, Rossi said he hoped the resolutions passed weren’t just empty words and gestures.

“I challenge all of you to go out and do something more than just feeling content that you hung a flag outside of Village Hall,” Rossi said. “The whole idea here is it is more than flags, it’s more than proclamations, and maybe if we talked about it we would have done more than what every other community does. That’s what I think we missed.”

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Parents demand Saratoga Springs HS varsity girls' LAX coach be fired after she apologizes for her 'w...

Categories: News, Saratoga County

From the Web

Oregon: Say Bye To Your Car Insurance If You Live In These Zip Codes

Smart Lifestyle Trends

Even You Are the President You Can Never Visit in This Outlawed Places

YourDIY

This is Real, but You Can Only See It in Japan

YourDIY

Stars Who Have Regretted Taking Certain Roles over the Years

YourDIY

30 Women from the 90's Everyone Had a Crush on

YourDIY

40+ Wild Photos That the Government Has Declassified

YourDIY

William Marincic May 25, 2022

| |

I have to wonder why someones sexual lifestyle has to be constantly shoved down not only our throats but our childrens? North Colonie middle school had 10 yr. olds drawing Gay Pride flags and their 12 year old wore a sticker that told teachers she was being silent in support of transgender violence. This was told to me by my doctor and friend of 23 years. He just told me the other day he is moving his practice to Florida where this type of insanity does not thrive. Personally I could care who anyone sleeps whith as long as they are adults, I could also care less about their lifestyle, it’s not my business just as mine is not anyone elses. Have we lost all common sense in America by pushing this anything goes agenda on our kids? I see a bunch of school shootings and kids that can’t deal with reality. Just stop….

Comments / 13

AP_000789.37e7cfe80ec8417097b39cb1bafa8912.2251
4d ago

Who cares who is republican or democrat, stop with the labeling to help move us forward as a community please.

Reply(1)
6
Buddy Bena
4d ago

The gay pride flag is not allowed to fly on government city administration or any other buildings the only flag that is supposed to fly is the American flag and if you fly this flag I will sue you

Reply(4)
4
Gary Lampkin
3d ago

If the State Department can figure out how to get the pride flag up at our embassies around the world, why is this a controversy for one little hick town? Let's remember this is a flag signifying unity, so why the division?And it's pretty to boot 🌈🌈🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

Reply(1)
2
Related
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
WNYT

Albany's Tulip Queen to help decorate veteran graves

Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Sen. Tedisco now says loser of Saratoga County GOP endorsement meeting should drop 44th bid

Two Republican New York State Senators continue locking horns over the new 44th district seat. Senator Daphne Jordan, a Halfmoon resident who represents the current 43rd District, and Senator Jim Tedisco of Glenville, who represents the 49th, have their eyes on the newly redistricted 44th, which includes includes Saratoga County, the town of Niskayuna and the city of Schenectady.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Stewart’s Shops Expanding

Saratoga County — Stewart’s Shops is expanding their presence in Saratoga County. The company has purchased the Sunoco station which also housed a four-bay car wash at 2465 Route 9 in Mechanicville, near the roundabouts off of exit 12 on I-87. The price was $1.2 million. The car...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ballston Spa, NY
Government
City
Ballston Spa, NY
Ballston Spa, NY
Society
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Flower and Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital Spring Luncheon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Flower and Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital welcomed over 300 guests to their sold-out Spring Luncheon on Tuesday, May 17 at the Hall of Springs. Supported by the presenting sponsor, Roohan Realty, over 100 Honorary Committee members, and over 200 guests, the event raised $17,000 which will be used to support Women’s Health Services at Saratoga Hospital. Since their founding in 1904, the Mission has raised nearly $2,000,000 for equipment, scholarships, facility improvements and nurse education.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Tedisco secures Saratoga County GOP endorsement, Jordan says she's "in it to win it"

The Saratoga County Republican Committee Friday night voted to endorse State Senator Jim Tedisco over his Senate Colleague Daphne Jordan to run in the new 44th District. The district drawn by a court-appointed special master includes Saratoga County as well as the City of Schenectady and the Town of Niskayuna.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Pride Flag#Racism#The Board Of Trustees#Democrats#Republicans
iheart.com

Longtime Club for Children Closing in Albany Due to Violence

"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Senate candidates dig in with newly drawn district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. — Along with Congressional maps, released last Friday by Special Master Jonathan Cervas were redrawn lines for the New York State Senate. The Captial Region is divided into three main districts, the 43rd, 44th, and 46th. The three districts lean in favor of Democrats but in two...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shaker High teacher now missing for two months

It has now been two months since the disappearance of Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. The 42-year-old woman from Delmar was last seen near Long Cope Park in Lee, Massachusetts back in March.
LEE, MA
WNYT

CDTA, Greater Glens Falls Transit in merger talks

People who live and work in Warren, Washington and Northern Saratoga counties could soon have better public transportation. NewsChannel 13's Mark Mulholland has learned that CDTA is in merger talks with Greater Glens Falls Transit, which provides bus and trolley service in Warren and Washington counties and the town of Moreau in northern Saratoga County.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsChannel 36

New Yorkers Will Soon Have the Option to choose "X" on Driver IDs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New Yorkers will soon have the option to choose "X" as a gender marker on their driver license, learner's permit, or non driver ID. The new legislation will provide expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers. "As we prepare to...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor closes JC Club, citing gun violence in downtown Albany

For more than 20 years, Pastor Charlie Muller and dozens of volunteers fed children from the JC Club in Albany. “These are all the kids we fed day-to-day,” the pastor said as he thumbed through a massive pile of paper. “But the city would rather cater to the criminal.”
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Two Big Giant Holes Sit in Downtown Albany! Why are they Here?

Have you seen those two big, giant holes that sit near the Egg at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany? Ever wondered what they do and why they're here?. Okay, some of you know what they are, and that's fine. Before we reveal the real answer, let's take a second and go over the "wrong answers only" version of this quiz based on what some Upstate New York residents seem to think.
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
152
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy