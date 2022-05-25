ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired officer emphasizes students should speak up if they see something wrong

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — School safety is at the forefront of everyone’s mind after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Uvalde is a small rural town about 90 miles west of San Antonio, and according to authorities, the shooting started off the campus.

The suspected 18-year-old gunman allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before going to Robb Elementary School to carry out the heinous attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes the shooter, who acted alone, was killed by responding officers. Police told ABC News that they recovered an AR-15-style rifle and numerous magazines.

Retired SWAT team leader Chad Ayers teaches active-shooter training in the Charlotte area.

“That’s such a hard thing with them being so young,” said Ayers, who is also the vice president at Proactive Response Group. “But in that training aspect, you know, parents do a great job, and they know how to speak to their kids about, you know, listening to your teacher, listen to what they tell you to do.”

Ayers said parents should talk to children about how they should respond if they’re in an active-shooter situation.

He doesn’t think hiding from suspected shooters is the safest route. Ayers recommends students and staff evacuate from potentially dangerous situations.

Resources:

“The chances you ever find yourself in a shooter situation is very small,” he said. “Get away if you can. If you can’t get away, we need to shut, lock, barricade, make it as difficult as possible.”

Bridget Potts said she keeps her head on a swivel when she picks up her granddaughters from local middle and elementary schools.

“You want to always want to be cognizant of the fact that, ‘How can I keep my grandchild or my children safe?’” she said.

The Robb Elementary School children were mostly in third and fourth grades, officials said.

“That’s the disturbing part,” Potts said. “Because at that age, of course, they can’t make the quick decisions.”

Potts said kids should say something if they see something suspicious.

“If you see something, speak up, so that we can make sure that you are safe,” Potts said. “And everyone around you.”

Ayers agrees with Potts that speaking up could save lives.

“We want to be thoughtful and remind your students of how they can stay safe,” Potts said. “What they can do just to be aware of what’s going on around them.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has several safety tools in place across the district.

  • Students can submit a tip through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System.
  • Schools conduct lockdown drills at least twice a year.
  • All exterior doors are locked.
  • School resource officers are on patrol.
  • Parents can also notify counselors if they notice something is off with their child’s behavior.

(Watch the video below: The Worst School Shootings in US History)

