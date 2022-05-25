ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress weighing several bills to improve digital access

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaDTU_0fpKuPQc00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite the push to more virtual living during the pandemic, millions of Americans still lack access to reliable and high-speed internet or phone service.

A House subcommittee discussed several bills on Tuesday aimed at standardizing and improving broadband access no matter where you live.

“As demand for wireless technology grows, we need to adapt,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodger (R-WA).

The “Simplifying Management, Reallocation, and Transfer of Spectrum Act,” also known as the SMART Act, would require a standardized framework for the sharing of spectrum between federal and nonfederal entities.

Another bill would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Secretary of Agriculture to submit a yearly report to Congress on enrollment for the Lifeline Program, which provides discounted phone service for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

READ: What are the worst school shootings in modern US history?

The purpose of the annual report is to make sure people who are eligible for the program are actually signing up and benefiting from it.

“The data demonstrates that only a fraction of lifeline eligible individuals enroll in the program,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ).

Another proposal focuses on improving internet access to people living in areas where mobile connectivity may not be available.

“Access to high-speed internet is a civil right,” said Alisa Valentin, Senior Director of Technology and Telecommunications Policy at the National Urban League. “Nearly 47 million people in the United States are left offline because they are unable to afford broadband and this disproportionately affects Black and Latin X adults.”

Lawmakers are also considering legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence who share family plans with their abuser.

The “Safe Connections Act of 2022″ requires mobile service providers to separate the line of the survivor who requested the change without financial penalties.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Communications Networks#Bills#Politics Federal#Americans#House#Fcc#The Lifeline Program
Kansas Reflector

Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up

WASHINGTON — Another grueling summer disaster season is arriving, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is under intense pressure even as its portfolio balloons, it pleads for more money from Congress and criticism comes on several fronts. The agency manages more than 300 disaster declarations a year, a dramatic increase from the average of 108 […] The post Summer hurricanes, wildfires and storms loom as FEMA faces pressure to step up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PARADISE, KS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy