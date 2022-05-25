ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental advocates who say Biscayne Bay is dying to gather Wednesday to find solutions

By Bobeth Yates
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Environmental advocates say the Biscayne Bay is dying, which is why Wednesday a group is coming together with stakeholders like Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to come up with an action plan.

“We’re looking at trash collected by volunteers. Some of this, of course, are from people who were out on their boats and littering, but most of this comes via the storm water system,” said Emilio Lopez.

Lopez is with the Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition, whose mission is to help clean up the bay. Other representatives from the organization say the bay continues to be polluted with everything from trash to storm water runoff.

“Everything that enters the bay, it impacts it. Even dry leaves or fertilizer or storm water, everything that comes in has a negative impact because it’s loading it with nutrients and it changes the balance and Biscayne Bay is not able to re-balance back,” added said Camila Quaresma-Sharp, who is also with Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition.

Quaresma-Sharp adds because of the imbalance, the bay is dying, and it has caused fish kills and the loss of almost 80% of the seagrass in portions of the water. But the coalition isn’t standing idle by. Wednesday, the group will host their third Marine Health Summit to come up with solutions.

“What we’re really trying to do here is bring all the stakeholders together government elected officials staff community organizations and scientists and we’re bringing everybody together and convening them so we can discuss ways we can improve Biscayne Bay and stop the pollution,” said Dave Doebler, one of the summit organizers.

The event is open to the public and organizers say they need the community’s participation to ensure the bay makes a full recovery.

“We first encourage everybody to watch the live stream tomorrow and then figure out how you can get involved,” added Doebler.

For details on how you can participate, click here .

CBS Miami

South Florida Playing Pivotal Role In Transformation Of Psychedelics As Mainstream Medicine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Say the word psychedelics and it brings to mind images of a 60s mind-bending “trip.” But there’s a new face to this old class of drugs with a sometimes controversial past. Doctors are finding psychedelics relieve the “purple haze” of mental health problems that crush so many people. And South Florida is playing a pivotal role in the transformation of psychedelics in the direction of mainstream medicine. “I felt wrong,” says 49-year-old Michael Schur. Schur says he battled depression and thoughts of suicide from the time he was a child. Despite trying half a dozen drugs over the years, he said nothing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Haiti’s contributions to South Florida in full display at Haitian Heritage Month Art Exhibition

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Little Haiti neighborhood makes up one of the most diverse communities in Miami. Its culture and influence have migrated to South Florida for decades and now it’s on full display during the Haitian Heritage Month Art Exhibition. “Noula in Creole means ‘we are here.’” And Haitian culture, history, and influence are on full display in the design district, at the Noula Exhibition. It walks us back in time. “With his timeline, we are able to show all of Haiti’s contributions to the world.” Many contributions, but few are familiar. “During the time of the Holocaust, Haiti actually opened their doors to Jewish people...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Weekend Weather: Stormy Sunday Ahead Of Memorial Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A stormy Sunday is expected to begin as soon as lunchtime and lasting through the afternoon with spotty downpours ahead of Memorial Day. Areas impacted could be inland and coastal communities in both Miami-Dade and Broward. Heaviest rainfall will likely be in areas of northern Broward County, but the chances are widespread for heavy rain. Storms will push inland today, and temperatures will also be warm in the upper 80’s. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80’s, close to 90 during the day. On Memorial Day, storms are expected to develop later into the afternoon and last through the night. For next week, temperatures remain warm in the upper 80’s and scattered storm chances remain through next weekend.
