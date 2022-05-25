Detroit-Minnesota Runs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gil Hodges, who helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, will have his No. 14 jersey retired. The pregame ceremony will take place on June 4, when the New York Mets visit Dodger Stadium. Hodges played his final two seasons with the Mets in 1962 and ’63. His 96-year-old widow, Joan, still lives in Brooklyn.
CINCINNATI (AP) — After getting a cortisone shot and a few days off, Kyle Farmer helped power the Cincinnati Reds to their highest-scoring game in 23 years. Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBIs in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — The last time Pete Alonso approached the plate, he never got near the batter's box. Phillies manager Joe Girardi quickly held up four fingers for an intentional walk. Alonso homered, doubled and drove in four runs, taking over the major league RBIs lead and powering...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games Saturday after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. The 34-year-old Pham also was fined. The suspension was made retroactive to Friday...
