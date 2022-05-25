ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect arrested for a shooting on Twain Avenue, Cambridge Street

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUYl0_0fpKtuYo00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide section identified the suspect on Tuesday who killed a man and injured a female near Twain Avenue and Cambridge street on April 24.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man killed, woman injured in shooting on East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas

LVMPD said they identified 39-year-old Danyele Daniels as the suspect in this incident. Police said Daniels was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces charges for attempted murder and open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

Comments / 1

Related
Fox5 KVVU

NLVPD: Man shot by officer refused to drop weapon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was injured following an officer involved shooting in a residential neighborhood on East Fawn Hedge near Ann, Losee early Wednesday morning. Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said North Las Vegas Police dispatch received seven calls from other residents concerned about hearing a possible violent altercation inside a residence.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
krcgtv.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection with 2020 Columbia homicide

A nineteen-year-old Columbia man was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a 2020 homicide in Columbia, according to a press release. Maurice D. Banks, Jr. of Columbia was arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Police arrest carjacking suspect following crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection to a carjacking that ended in a crash with another vehicle. The incident took place along U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located exiting Boulder Highway when it crashed into another […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dirt bike rider killed by SUV in Skye Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A dirt bike rider was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday afternoon in Sky Canyon, police say. Metro Police responded to an accident around 3:00 p.m. at Sky Canyon Drive and Iron Mountain road. The rider of the dirt bike was announced deceased by medical personnel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas attorney arrested for lewdness, police seek additional victims

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a local attorney for several open/gross lewdness charges. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives arrested attorney Douglas Crawford, 67, on a warrant related to five counts of open/gross lewdness. Crawford was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on those charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Violent Crime
Fox5 KVVU

2nd suspect arrested in Dotty’s manager killing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a killing at a Las Vegas Dotty’s casino earlier this month. James Holmes, 54, was arrested May 24 in connection with the incident that happened May 11. Holmes faces charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

29-year-old woman dead, 35-year-old man injured after a crash in Las Vegas involving 2 motorcycles (Las Vegas, NV)

A 29-year-old woman lost her life and a 35-year-old man received injuries after a traffic collision Thursday night in downtown Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal crash involving two motorcycles was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on E. Stewart Avenue at 16th Street, east of Maryland Parkway. The preliminary reports showed that the two motorcyclists failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and veered off the roadway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect accused of killing man, burning body in Las Vegas wash tunnel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing another man and burning his body in a Las Vegas wash tunnel, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Donald Blodgett faces a murder charge in connection with remains found in a wash tunnel near Tropicana and Decatur on March 21. Police reportedly entered the tunnels Charles Frias Park and found the body of the deceased person suffering burns. The victim was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Linal Morris and it was determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Cause of death for child found in Las Vegas suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teens plead guilty to killing father before running away together

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas teens accused of killing the girl’s father before running away together pleaded guilty to multiple charges in his death, according to court officials. Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth were accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra’s father. The killing happened April...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Californian

Restaurant owner reported missing returns home safe

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a local restaurateur who was reported missing by his family has returned home unharmed. Christian Gonzalez, owner of The Spot Downtown, was reported missing after he left for work at 4 a.m. April 27 and never turned up that day at The Spot Downtown, an eatery he runs inside the Haberfelde building.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of running over Dotty’s manager appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of running over and killing a Dotty’s manager faced a judge Tuesday morning. Samuel Schmid, 28, refused to appear in court Monday after he was extradited from Riverside, Calif. to Clark County. In Tuesday’s hearing, a judge decided to hold Schmid without bail and set his next hearing for Thursday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy