Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Rain And Drizzle Proceed A Warm Memorial Day Weekend

By Bob Turk
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were many clouds and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

The temperatures in the Maryland area stayed in the 60s all day long.

Rain and drizzle continued till about noon as the wind flow continued from the east, which will maintain the cloud cover through most of Wednesday too.

Any sunshine will help boost temperatures to near 70 degrees, which is about 7 degrees below normal.

By Thursday, a few showers may accompany a warm front that will be approaching from the west.

On Friday, warmer temperatures and another front will bring more showers and some gusty thunderstorms by later in the day.

It appears that front may still be close by and give Maryland the chance of experiencing another a shower on Saturday.

It will be warming to near 80 degrees by then though.

By Sunday and Monday, more sun and warmer temperatures will give way to a rather nice and drier Memorial Day holiday.

WJZ’s weather team will be updating the weekend forecast all week long as things evolve.

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

