Strong and Wardynski headed to GOP primary runoff for deep-red Alabama House seat

The 5th Congressional District election in Alabama is headed for a runoff .

The top leading candidates, Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski, will now face each other in a runoff election slated for June 21 after neither candidate cleared the 50% vote threshold needed to win the GOP primary.

Strong, currently chairman of the Madison County Commission, crossed over the $1 million mark for campaign donations last week after he loaned his campaign $150,000, making him the top candidate for fundraising among the six in the GOP primary race for Mo Brooks's seat.

Other candidates coming up behind Strong in fundraising include Wardynski, who had raised $552,000, and John Roberts, who stood in third place for contributions with $168,509, according to the latest campaign finance reporting period of April 1 to May 4.

MAGA MESS IN ALABAMA: RESCINDED BROOKS ENDORSEMENT LEAVES OTHER CANDIDATES VYING FOR TRUMP'S SUPPORT

Republican primary elections in Alabama on Tuesday were largely overshadowed by the enthusiasm for Georgia's primary election given several key endorsements from former President Donald Trump in the Peach State.

Notably, Trump did not put his backing behind any candidates in Alabama after he withdrew his previous endorsement of Brooks for the Senate primary in March.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brooks had backed up Trump’s unsupported claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” but at different times has urged voters to focus on the future and look ahead to this year’s midterm elections and 2024. Trump cited those remarks as his main reason for dropping Brooks.