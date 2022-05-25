Independent truck drivers in Wisconsin struggle with diesel costs

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — According to AAA, gas in Wisconsin has reached the highest average price per gallon in the state's history.

Truck drivers traveling around Northeast Wisconsin say they're struggling to stay in business.

"Just today, I paid $823 [and] $777," Lazaro Vara said.

Vara is a truck driver who's an owner-operator. He has to pay for his own diesel. NBC 26 talked with him after he drove to De Pere from Kansas.

"The fuel is too expensive right now, too expensive," Vara said. "I can't pay this."

AAA reports Tuesday's average price of diesel around Green Bay was over $5.11 per gallon.

"Maybe one more, two more, that's it," Vara said. "I can't work right now with these prices."

Zadarius Olgy lives in Northeast Wisconsin and pays out of pocket for fuel. He says he needs at least $1,000 to fill his tank.

"Like so many truckers, they're willing to sell the truck," he said. "They wanna give up the job. Even me sometimes, I feel like I want to give up."

Olgy recalls spending $1,200 on a fill-up just last week.

"By the week, I can make like $5,000… all goes to the gas," he said. "I don't get nothing."

While he waits for the price to drop, Olgy is calling on the government for help.

"Is this gonna be for a long time, or today or tomorrow?" he said. "They gotta do something about it."

