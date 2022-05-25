ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Independent truck drivers in Wisconsin struggle with diesel costs

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IN9S_0fpKt9bG00

DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — According to AAA, gas in Wisconsin has reached the highest average price per gallon in the state's history.

Truck drivers traveling around Northeast Wisconsin say they're struggling to stay in business.

"Just today, I paid $823 [and] $777," Lazaro Vara said.

Vara is a truck driver who's an owner-operator. He has to pay for his own diesel. NBC 26 talked with him after he drove to De Pere from Kansas.

"The fuel is too expensive right now, too expensive," Vara said. "I can't pay this."

AAA reports Tuesday's average price of diesel around Green Bay was over $5.11 per gallon.

"Maybe one more, two more, that's it," Vara said. "I can't work right now with these prices."

Zadarius Olgy lives in Northeast Wisconsin and pays out of pocket for fuel. He says he needs at least $1,000 to fill his tank.

"Like so many truckers, they're willing to sell the truck," he said. "They wanna give up the job. Even me sometimes, I feel like I want to give up."

Olgy recalls spending $1,200 on a fill-up just last week.

"By the week, I can make like $5,000… all goes to the gas," he said. "I don't get nothing."

While he waits for the price to drop, Olgy is calling on the government for help.

"Is this gonna be for a long time, or today or tomorrow?" he said. "They gotta do something about it."

Click here to find the lowest gas prices in your area.

Comments / 11

allan ratzel
4d ago

I won't waste time trying to explain trucking. Go buy a truck and see for yourself.

Reply
5
Mike Casper
4d ago

if he doesn't make anything, would he really drive truck? obviously not. he's being devious in his story. also he's not accounting for the federal fuel surge he gets paid back.

Reply(2)
5
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Green Bay, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Gas Prices#Aaa
WJON

PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wpr.org

Harvest levels approved for 2022 fall elk hunt

State and tribal hunters will be able to harvest eight elk from northern Wisconsin’s herd as part of the fifth annual hunt set for this fall. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board unanimously approved the eight-elk quota at its meeting Wednesday. The decision maintains the elk quota set last year.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
boreal.org

Owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak to Purchase Big Snow Resort, Mich.

From Lutsen Mountains and Visit Cook County • May 25, 2022. Charles Skinner, the owner of Minnesota’s Lutsen Mountains Ski Area and Wisconsin’s Granite Peak Ski Area, has a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Big Snow Resort, which consists of Indianhead and Blackjack ski areas, from Art Dumke. Skinner’s family has owned and operated vacation destination ski areas catering to Midwest families for 60 years.
LUTSEN, MN
wearegreenbay.com

‘Buy it where you burn it’, help protect Wisconsin’s forests

(WFRV) – Campfires will be burning statewide for Memorial Day weekend, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding residents to ‘buy it where you burn it.’. The DNR is asking for help to protect Wisconsin’s forests and trees by not transporting firewood long distances.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Blue Ribbon Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Nine state maple syrup producers will now be able to sell their products at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer. That's after they received perfect scores in a judging contest this month, held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. Out of 48 entries, the following sugar bushes were presented with blue ribbons for their top ranking entries: Grandpa Kissinger, Elkhart Lake; Hedmark's Maple Ridge, Florence; S&S Sugar Bush, Ellsworth; Chippewa View Maple, Durand; Sugar John's, Cadott; B&H Maple Syrup, Chilton; Hansen's Sugar Shack, Marshfield; and Bauer Valley Maples, Cazenova.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Honor Ride for Memorial Day

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Memorial Day celebrations are officially underway – kicking off with a special motorcycle ride out of Oconomowoc. Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is honoring veterans. "This weekend is really about remembering those who have fallen for our country," said Theo Williams. Williams bravely served from 1990-1996. On Saturday, he...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS Minnesota

8 Great Danes Rescued From Minivan In Western Minnesota: ‘The Worst We’ve Seen In A Long Time’

Originally published May 26 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog rescue group says it’s helping eight Great Danes recover after the dogs, most of which were starving, were seized from a minivan in western Minnesota. The Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin says its volunteers rescued the dogs Monday night. While two of the breeding females were adequately fed, the rest of the dogs were starving and struggling to survive. One of the dogs, a 2-year-old male, weighed just 63 pounds. A healthy Great Dane at that age would generally weigh double that, if not more. (credit: Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy