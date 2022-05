In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Saturday he will take part in a bipartisan gun safety workshop with other U.S. senators. "This bipartisan group can make progress and I'm absolutely determined to be working every day as hard as I can with this bipartisan group with Senators from across the country and across the political spectrum to try to make some progress against gun violence with common-sense sensible steps. [It's] not everything we want, but at least a start," Blumenthal said.

