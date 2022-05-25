ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna woman wins lawsuit against Twitter

By Harrison Grubb
 4 days ago

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Niskayuna woman scored a major victory against a social media giant late last week. The State Supreme Court ruled that 21-year-old Caroline McGraw could move forward with a subpoena to secure information about the users of an account that allegedly defamed her online.

“This is certainly a big win for the little person,” said Michael Macomber, the CEO of Tully Rinckey, the group that represented McGraw, “This case has really kind of provided that road map for trying to go after these people to prevent them from doing it. So a lot of people like to hide behind the anonymity of the internet.”

Court documents revealed some of the tweets in question, which appear to target McGraw. In some of the earliest, the account questions her employment at the Niskayuna Town Pool.

As court records revealed, her employment there was approved by the Niskayuna Town Council, including, supposedly inadvertently, by her mother who was on the council.

In another tweet, the account accuses McGraw of plagiarizing her Girl Scouts project, one that earned her the prominent Gold Award. After the ruling, Twitter will have to provide her with information on who runs the account, so she can pursue further legal action.

“To get the information needed to put a stop to this, and really anyone else who is subject to these attacks,” said Macomber, explaining how this could open the door to others in McGraw’s predicament.

During the legal proceedings, the attorney for Twitter argued this was an instance of an account being critical of local politicians, and the actions of the lawsuit were an effort to silence the discourse.

NEWS10 ABC

Giving Albany kids confidence with swim lessons

An Albany business owner has made it her mission for kids in her neighborhood to learn how to swim. Kizzy Williams, owner of Allie B's Cozy Kitchen started sponsoring the program back in April to inspire confidence in local youth.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Longtime Club for Children Closing in Albany Due to Violence

"It's sad that good people have to move out so that bad people can operate." -Pastor Charlie Muller. A club that served the needs of children is closing in Albany because of the violence that surrounds it. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church says it was a difficult decision to close the JC Club but they could no longer ensure the safety of workers or the children coming there for programs. For 20 years the club fed kids and helped them with their homework at 498 1st Street in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Newark man gets 10 years for trying to entice minor

Tristan Warner, age 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after he admitted to trying to entice what he thought was an 11-year-old girl. He was arrested after he drove from Newark to Watervliet to meet the girl. Warner will also be supervised for 15 years after release.
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park holds annual tulip dig

Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

35 Albany projects chosen to receive ARPA grants

The City of Albany American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Leadership Team has announced the 35 projects that have been selected to receive grants under the American Rescue Plan Act. In total, $25 million in federal relief dollars were provided to Albany.
ALBANY, NY
