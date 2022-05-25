Husband of local radio host shot multiple times in his own home by unknown assailant

The spouse of a local New Orleans media personality was shot multiple times Monday afternoon during a home invasion, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Joe Cooper was taken to University Medical Center after sustaining several gunshot wounds to the abdomen, but was stabilized after receiving medical treatment.

Cooper’s son Doyle told the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that his father was shot in the doorway of his home in the 4400 block of St.

Roch Avenue while protecting his mother Leslie Cooper, a DJ at New Orleans radio station WWOZ.

“He is currently in stable condition but is not out of the water yet,” Doyle Cooper said. “The disregard for life is honestly scary.”

The newspaper also reported that they were told by a witness whose identity was not disclosed publicly that a man was seen at the Coopers’ home seeking a package that he had tracked to the location using an Apple Air Tag, and that Joe Cooper told the man he was unaware of any package delivered to his home.

The witness said two men arrived and shot cooper about 20 minutes after that exchange.

In response to that account, NOPD Lt. Ernest Luther said in a news conference that they had received more than one account of the events of Monday afternoon that didn’t match up. Luther said they were still waiting to speak with Joe Cooper, but that there was a white vehicle seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

NOPD is also currently looking for just one suspect.

A GoFundMe to help defray the cost of Joe Cooper’s medical expenses has been started by family members.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111.