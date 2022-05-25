ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Hyche defeats Everett for County Commission

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 4 days ago

WINSTON COUNTY - Winston County will have a new commissioner for District 1. Rutger...

mynwapaper.com

Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Joshua McLaughlin voted in for Lauderdale County Sheriff

May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Entire Chilton County school board ordered to appear in court

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven school board members walk into a courtroom. It’s not a joke, but the intended result of a judge’s order in Chilton County. According to court records dated May 25, every member of Chilton County Board of Education has been ordered to appear in a Clanton courtroom related to a lawsuit […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Selma State Sen. in runoff for Democrat governor nomination

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor is headed for a runoff between Selma’s former state senator and a retired rehabilitation specialist from Birmingham. With 87.6% of votes counted, according to Secretary of State’s office, Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, had 56,859 votes, or 33.8%. State Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma had 54,636 votes, or 32.5%. Three other candidates received 12% or less of the voters.
SELMA, AL
In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
Sheriff results for May 24 election

Polls in Chilton County closed at 7 p.m., and votes have been finalized. John Shearon (incumbent) received 73.26% of the vote. (5,869 votes ) Robbie Autery 26.74% of the vote (2,142 votes) 19th Judicial District District Attorney (This election also includes Autauga and Elmore counties.) C.J. Robinson won Chilton County...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
National Weather Service to survey damage in Morgan County

The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

