Hyche defeats Everett for County Commission

Marshall County voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in the Democrat and Republican primaries for state and local offices. About 23% of the county's registered voters took part in the primaries, according to the Alabama Secretary of State.
The Alabama Republican Party and Secretary of State John Merrill are investigating mistakes made by officials in Etowah County that resulted in some voters being assigned to vote in the wrong Alabama House districts in Tuesday’s GOP primary. Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell said it is...
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama. It’s called Connie’s Law. This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close. “Our main concern...
The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Terra Johnson had no trouble picking out a graduation outfit Thursday evening. The Lawrence County mom planned to wear a maroon jumpsuit in honor of her daughter’s college choice. All that was...
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven school board members walk into a courtroom. It’s not a joke, but the intended result of a judge’s order in Chilton County. According to court records dated May 25, every member of Chilton County Board of Education has been ordered to appear in a Clanton courtroom related to a lawsuit […]
A jubilant Sheila Tyson celebrated with supporters Tuesday night after she won a second term representing District 2 on the Jefferson County Commission. As the DJ at L.I.T on 8th played McFadden and Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now,” the former Birmingham City Council member declared that she had defeated the Rev. Steve Small Jr.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson has won the Democratic primary election, while a Tuscumbia prosecutor won a term as Colbert County's next district attorney. Williamson received 75.31% of the vote in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, with 1,406 voters picking his name on the ballot. His opponent, Kenneth Smith, got 461 votes, or 24.69%.
The race for the Democratic nomination for governor is headed for a runoff between Selma’s former state senator and a retired rehabilitation specialist from Birmingham. With 87.6% of votes counted, according to Secretary of State’s office, Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, had 56,859 votes, or 33.8%. State Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma had 54,636 votes, or 32.5%. Three other candidates received 12% or less of the voters.
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
Polls in Chilton County closed at 7 p.m., and votes have been finalized. John Shearon (incumbent) received 73.26% of the vote. (5,869 votes ) Robbie Autery 26.74% of the vote (2,142 votes) 19th Judicial District District Attorney (This election also includes Autauga and Elmore counties.) C.J. Robinson won Chilton County...
Incumbent Mark Pettway, who made history four years ago when he was elected Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, on Tuesday won the 2022 Democratic primary for the office and likely re-election to a second term in November. According to unofficial results with 98 percent of the precincts reporting, Pettway...
A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.
In a brief meeting with reporters Thursday, Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel said he has received physical threats since agreeing a day ago to represent capital murder suspect and former Lauderdale County escapee Casey White. McDaniel also said he planned to file a motion for a change of venue in the...
