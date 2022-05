Los Alamos High School graduating senior Sara Franco-Duque will attend the University of Arizona where she plans to major in Biology and hopes to eventually join the pre-med program. Sara was Spanish Club president all four of her high school years, an avid volunteer around her community and is currently an intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory. She was recently awarded the LANL Foundation Sen. Pete Domenici Scholarship, the Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship and the Mountain PTA Scholarship. Sara is very appreciative of these amazing opportunities. She is also grateful for the support of all her loved ones, including her friends and teachers. Para mi maravillosa famillia quiero darles las gracias por siempre estar a mi lado. Les agradezco con alma, vida y corazon. Sara is the daughter of Isabel Duque and the niece of Juan and Amanda Duque. Bear down! Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO