Omar Khan to be hired as Steelers General Manager

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are set to introduce Omar Khan as their new general manager, Channel 11 Sports has confirmed.

The 45-year-old Khan has been the team’s VP of Football and Business Administration.

As part of his former role, Khan was the team’s chief negotiator for player contracts.

Khan will replace Kevin Colbert, who has retired after the recent draft after 22 years with the Steelers.

Channel 11 has also learned that the Steelers are expected to hire Mt. Lebanon native Andy Weidl as assistant general manager.

Weidl started his career as an assistant in the player personnel department for the Steelers, and has also worked with the Saints, Ravens and Eagles.

He was part of Super Bowl championship teams in both Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The Steelers started the process by interviewing a long list of candidates for the GM position.

Khan and Weidl were on the list of finalists along with Doug Whaley, Ryan Cowden and John Spytek.

