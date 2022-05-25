ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Columbia County local primary election and school board returns

Columbia County political party primary and school board results, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Complete but unofficial returns. Arkansas State Senate District 3 (Columbia County votes only) Alderman Steve Crowell, 1,658. Sen. Charles Beckham, 1,172. Columbia County Judge. Doug Fields, 1,548. Glenn Delaney, 1,315. Fields is unopposed...

