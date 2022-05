BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland are suffering from anxiety and fear after learning of a shooting that killed 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas. “My heart sank,” eight-grader Annabel Fogleman said. Eight-grader Giuliana Coven went to school Wednesday morning knowing less than 24 hours ago that those children lost their lives doing the exact same thing. “I always think about this sometimes when I’m in class and I have nothing to do I just think about where the best place to hide would be,” Coven said. When something like the Texas tragedy happens, it only makes a person feel more scared...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO