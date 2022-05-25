2-year-old child dead after crash in Wheatfield

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old child is dead after a crash Tuesday in the Town of Wheatfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road a little before 5:00 p.m.

Authorities say a Mitsubishi SUV was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it was struck on the left side by a Honda SUV that was trying to cross the Boulevard while traveling south on Sy Road.

After the immediate collision, deputies say the Mitsubishi went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled a short distance before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a nearby business. The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated and released at the scene. The vehicle also had two backseat passengers. One was an infant, who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment. The other passenger, a 2-year-old child, was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital for treatment but died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were not injured in the crash.