Gilbert Arenas Shares Early Michael Jordan Story

Former Washington Wizard guard Gilbert Arenas was recently on the I Am Athlete Podcast with former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Pac-Man Jones, and LeSean McCoy.

During their sit-down interview, Arenas revealed that he elected not to pass the ball to Michael Jordan during his camp because he called him Randy Brown. If you are not familiar with Randy Brown, he won three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s with the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Toni Kukoč.

“I was at MJ camp for two years, so I know MJ mindset. I was the first person to waive MJ off at the camp. Because he called me Randy Brown. Listen I had 40 the first night feeling myself, right? Nobody knows who I am feeling myself. He’s like you remind me of a player on my team, I’m like you, Pip? Randy Brown! Randy Brown number one, the hustler… I can’t wait until the game tonight. He ain’t never getting this ball back and that’s what I did,” said Arenas .

If you were wondering if Jordan said anything to Arenas, that’s a negative not one word.

‘Nothing! If you want the ball from me, you better get it off the glass. That was my mentality!”

Gilbert Arenas & Javaris Crittenton Remain Cool Today

One of the saddest incidents in the history of the NBA is the incident involving Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. In 2009, during a heated debate over gambling debts, Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton unloaded arms in their locker room.

Both players have been punished, and the incident is always talked about each time they are spoken about. But Arenas revealed that he and Crittenton are on good terms, and still talk on a regular basis despite the fact that he is in prison.

In fact, Arenas even helped Javaris get medical help for his mother because he was unable to help her after he was arrested. He noted that he and Crittenton talk on a weekly basis, and they just talk about gambling every time they get the chance.

Gilbert Arenas recently referred to Javaris Crittenton and his relationship with him today, years after the firearms incident. Arenas revealed that the two settled their differences soon after the incident.

“His mother needed, because he wasn’t getting NBA checks anymore. So his mother needed surgery for her neck, so he asked me. I took care of him, because nobody wanted to f*ck with him at the time. I’ll send him cellphones. We talk once a week. It’s just like when we were teammates. ‘Man, what do you think about this series? What do you think about this series?’ … We just talk about basketball.”

