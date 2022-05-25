OBIT Eleanor Miller.jpg

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Virginia Primm, 86, of West Union, WV, (Oxford Road Community), departed this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by her family. Mary Virginia was born July 12, 1935, in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the...
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of Keyser High School’s Class of 2022 faced what valedictorian Averi Smith called “one of the biggest loopholes of our lives … when Covid 19 struck down our sense of normalcy.”. However, through their resiliency and dedication, she noted,...
PERTZ — A son, Ryker Michael Pertz, 6 pounds, 6 1/2 ounces, was born May 20, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Lesley R. Pertz (Harris) and Joshua M. Pertz of Jane Lew. Maternal grandparents are Allen R. Cook and Amy L. Cook of Buckhannon and Randy L. Harris of Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are Edwin and Patricia Pertz of Walkersville. Great-grandparent is Wanda M. Harris of Hughesville, Maryland.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David A. Gawthrop of the Laurel Park Community of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He was 58 years old. Born January 3, 1964, Dave was the only child of the late Darrell and Joan...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following marriage licenses were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Curtis Crayton, 45, Clarksburg, and Sonya Marie Bible, 42, Clarksburg. — Brent Dalton Martin, 22, Meadowbrook, and Lauren Marissa Brooks, 22, Meadowbrook. — Benjamin Wesley Davis,...
TERRA ALTA — Ronnie Loraine Metheny, 76, of Terra Alta died Wednesday May 25, 2022 at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland, Md. The son of the late Dana and Olive Metheny, he was born June 23, 1945 in Kingwood. He was a member of the Corinth United Methodist Church....
Editor’s Note: Saturday Salutes recognize the positive efforts of many in North Central West Virginia and the Mountain State. — The approximately 1,200 people who showed up for the WVU Medicine Children’s 18th annual gala to raise funds for the facility. Bayley Millett was honored as 2022 Champion Child. Other award winners included Steve Antoline, Jeff Hostetler, Dr. Renee Saggio and Dr. John Lubicky. The late Dr. William Neal’s work at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital also was commemorated.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School held commencement for its Class of 2022 Friday evening. Some seniors said graduation came much quicker than expected due to the unorthodox high school experience they had during the pandemic. “It feels surreal because we haven’t been able to enjoy all...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 42nd annual Three Rivers Festival ended with a bang Saturday evening as hundreds of people gathered at Palatine Park for a day of fun, food and music, all capped off with the festival’s annual grand fireworks show. Although Thursday and Friday saw...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior will represent the area in Charleston this week at the state high school baseball tournament. Following the conclusion of regional championships across the state, seeds and schedules for the tournaments have been released — and local fans have a pair of exciting semifinals to look forward to.
Established in 2008, Terri Reed Cutright & Associates has been on the cutting edge of grant writing and community development. Leading that charge in Morgantown is founder and President Terri Cutright. Over the last 30 years, Cutright has been recognized for her leadership acumen with several awards, including the 2015...
The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 22 cents higher this week, at $4.484 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week prices in Northern West Virginia averaged $4.484. The average price during the week of May 16 was $4.265. The average price during the week of May 24 was $2.981. Average prices around the area were $4.499 per gallon in Bridgeport, $4.492 in Clarksburg and $4.492 in Morgantown.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixty-two graduating seniors from Robert C. Byrd High School were awarded $95,450 in scholarships from the Roosevelt-Wilson, Washington Irving, Kelly Miller, and Robert C. Byrd Alumni & Friends Foundation during an award assembly and reception held May 1 at Robert C. Byrd High School.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Clarksburg paid tribute to the late Michael Lewis “Mike” Kesling on Friday by dedicating a bridge on Hartland Avenue to honor the longtime city lawman. “I want to thank everybody for coming; Mike would be very happy. He was...
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Persistent drizzle did not deter 74 seniors and their family and friends from enjoying the 57th commencement ceremony at South Harrison High School on Friday evening. Attendees filled the home-side bleachers of Gary Barnette Field to watch and cheer as the soon-to-be Hawk...
KINGWOOD — Kathy Plum is the new editor of the Preston County News & Journal. She takes the place of Editor Joseph Hauger, who leaves the newspapers after five years to become county coordinator for the Preston County Commission. “We place tremendous value on community journalism, and Kathy is...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 22-year-old Clarksburg man serving time for voluntary manslaughter, unlawful assault, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony has lost an appeal challenging his sentence. Malik Corbin Christopher Edler was sentenced to 15 years for...
Field Day is scheduled for May 25, with an awards day for pre-K through seventh grade at 9 a.m., and early dismissal. Savannah Arnett, daughter of Rex Arnett and Stephanie Evans-Arnett, attained the president’s list at Fairmont State University for the spring semester with a 4.0 GPA. Local students...
