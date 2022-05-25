OBIT Eleanor Miller.jpg

The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 22 cents higher this week, at $4.484 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week prices in Northern West Virginia averaged $4.484. The average price during the week of May 16 was $4.265. The average price during the week of May 24 was $2.981. Average prices around the area were $4.499 per gallon in Bridgeport, $4.492 in Clarksburg and $4.492 in Morgantown.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO