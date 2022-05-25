ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPS to up security following Texas school shooting

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools announced a number of additional precautions will be taken in their schools following a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school .

The Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas killed at least 19 children and two adults, according to the latest reports.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras shared a message with the school community on Tuesday night in response to the shooting.

"As I write this, I also hear my two boys laughing downstairs while watching their favorite TV show with my wife. I don't think I could live another day if the sound of their joy was erased from the earth. And so, to the families of those who were senselessly gunned down today, I offer – on behalf of RPS – my entire heart and my entire soul. I pray that one day you find peace, and that the memories of those you have lost only fill you with light and love," Kamras wrote in his message to the RPS community.

He explained the following precautions will be taken:

  • RPS's Director of Security has been authorized to implement enhanced searches during student arrivals on Wednesday morning
  • Additional Richmond Police officers will be at RPS schools during arrival and dismissal

Kamras added that several months ago, he instructed RPS's Director of Security to review active shooter protocols with school principals and work with them to update their school-specific active shooter plans.
"In addition to these security measures, I am asking everyone – families, teachers, support staff, and students – to be extra vigilant in looking for signs of distress within our community," Kamras added towards the end of his message. He provided the following links as resources for those who may need assistance or know of someone who may need assistance.

RPS said that while there isn't any threat, they want their students and families to feel safe.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
