Longtime Panola County DA Davidson wins re-election in runoff

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments, all for second-degree murder, against five Shreveport men and three teens in its session ending Thursday, May 26, 2022. Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16, are charged in connection with the January 27, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old De’Anthony Walker. Mr. Walker was shot multiple times while walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood. This is docket No. 387430.
Comments / 0