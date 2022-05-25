ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Longtime Panola County DA Davidson wins re-election in runoff

By Carolyn Roy
KTAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Long-time Panola County District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson will continue in the job for at least another four years. Davison...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 3,000 without power in Rusk County

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — The Rusk County power outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to Rusk County OEM. There are now 2,855 customers without power. As of this writing, an estimated time of restoration has not been provided. _________________________ RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 3,142 SWEPCO customers are without power in Rusk County. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jrmar Jefferson wins Democratic runoff for Gohmert seat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn. With his victory, Jefferson moves on to the general election in November against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. He faces an uphill battle in the heavily red […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Panola County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Panola County, TX
Government
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Longview ISD teacher draft

Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases. On that list are over a hundred cases stemming from Texas -- including 13 from East Texas. Trouble brewing in Coffee City's city council. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The city council in Coffee City does not...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

11 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants May 19-28, 2022

At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Sound of pipeline blowdown to be heard in Smith County Thursday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday morning, Midcoast Energy, a natural gas company, will perform a routine blowdown of 9.5 miles of pipeline in Smith County, and some residents will hear it, even if not close by. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, a blowdown is the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Henderson, TX Man Now Facing Rape Charges in Gregg and Smith Counties

Before reading all the details in the cases described below remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While I hate to share such alarming details it is still very important for all of us to stay aware of what is going on in our community. We picked up the details from KETK regarding a man out of Henderson, Texas who is waiting for his trial to begin on a rape case in Gregg County is now accused of another rape this one is supposed to have taken place in Smith County, Texas.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Shreveport and Bossier City Police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Actor#Criminal Defense Attorney#Politics Local#Election Local#Ktal Kmss#Gop#Democratic
KTAL

Keep Bossier Beautiful

Lynn Bryan and Shane Chaetham from Keep Bossier Beautiful are in the studio to talk about their upcoming event happening Saturday May 28th. The event will kick-off at 8am at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Marine Control. The public is invited to come out to the event and help clean up the South Bossier area.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KLTV

Train derailment blocks multiple streets in downtown Jefferson; no injures reported

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday afternoon. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
caddoda.com

Caddo Parish Grand Jury returns six murder indictments

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned six indictments, all for second-degree murder, against five Shreveport men and three teens in its session ending Thursday, May 26, 2022. Antonio Tyrone Bryant Jr., Eric Dewayne Green and Marquise Tremell Starks, all 16, are charged in connection with the January 27, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old De’Anthony Walker. Mr. Walker was shot multiple times while walking home from school in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood. This is docket No. 387430.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KICKS 105

Nineteen East Texas Retailers Cited for Selling Tobacco to Minors

Pop quiz - What's the minimum age that someone can buy tobacco products?. If you said 21, you get a gold star. On December 20, 2019, legislation went into effect raising the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. This includes cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
KTBS

Man arrested after standoff in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy