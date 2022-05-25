ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Rainy days helping local farmers ahead of harvest season

By Markeshia Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRQPW_0fpKnv5R00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For most of us those gloomy and rainy days are everything but welcomed, but if you’re a farmer, then rain is exactly what you’ve been hoping for.

“Our guys are very excited when there’s a prospect of rain and then when we actually can get something that’s measurable,” David Graf of the Wichita Co. Texas A&M Agri-Life said.

LOCAL NEWS: Community gathers to remember Nancy Beaver

Graf has seen firsthand how harmful these dry spells, combined with triple-digit temperatures, can be for local ranchers and farmers, as well as, their crops and cattle especially when it’s happening right around peak harvesting time.

“In terms of agriculture, agriculture is big business here, you know, and we’re in a rural part of the United States. Wheat, cattle, is what our main crops are here, cotton to some degree but in this county, it’s pretty much all dry land otherward we depend on rainfall to get it so rain is very important to us,” Graf said.

And while Tuesday’s rain was pretty much an all-day washout, Graf says farmers will need several more days like this to have a maximum impact on their crops.

“If it’s hot and windy, an inch of rainfall and that’s all we get? It’ll just be gone before you know it so we really need substantial rainfall to make a big difference,” Graf said.

And while the saying usually goes April showers bring May flowers, Graf says some showers in May are welcomed too!

OTHER NEWS: Coconut Fire grows to 28,448 acres, 100% contained

“We do, yes, you just can’t get too much this time of year so yeah that’d be great,” Graf said.

Rain that’ll help farmers get the most out of this year’s crops.

Graf says the rain can also help the grass that was burned by the Coconut Fire start to grow back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Carry The Load makes a stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, Carry The Load made one of its stops in Wichita Falls to remember the fallen on Memorial weekend. Every year the non-profit organization hits the road with a hashtag ‘who are you carrying?’ A 20,000 mile national relay anyone can join which includes five routes, crossing 48 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Industry
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Texoma's Homepage

Local nonprofits hurting due to surge in gas prices

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With gas prices at an all-time high, many residents are feeling the pain in their wallets. What about nonprofit organizations that rely on transportation, like the Boys and Girls Club or even Camp Fire? Executive Director for Camp Fire of North Texas Erica Mundt said they desperately could use the community’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls HS Class of 2022 graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Seniors at Wichita Falls High School took their first steps into adulthood Saturday as the last Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates to walk to the stage. Old High graduated Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Click the player below to watch Saturday’s graduation.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Graf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Harvesting#Wheat#Rainy Days#Kfdx#The Wichita Co#Texas A M Agri Life
Texoma's Homepage

Rider High School Class of 2022 graduates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A second group of Wichita Falls Independent School District graduates crossed the stage Friday night and received their high school diploma. Rider High School graduated Friday at Memorial Stadium. The valedictorian for Rider is Harley Ferguson, and Chloe Mason is the salutatorian. If you missed Friday’s graduation, watch it below: Wichita […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View Number Sense team wins 3A State UIL Championship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 State University Interscholastic League Academic meet was held in Austin from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 7. The City View ISD Number Sense team was awarded the UIL State 3A Championship. The team of four includes Jordon Cornelison, Christian Griffin, Keagan Hollemans and Rylen Pereira. The sponsor of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy