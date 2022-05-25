ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Entrepreneurial Fayetteville sisters honored with Key to the City

Two young Fayetteville entrepreneurs received the city's highest honor for their efforts in making their hometown a better place.

Cheyanne Campos and her sister Cali Rai were each awarded the Key to the City at Monday night's city council meeting.

ABC11 first introduced you to the sisters last fall in a story about their business , Fizzy Friendz Bath Bombs, which they use to fund their nonprofit called Giving Back Warm Hugs."

The nonprofit helps other children in the community with school supplies and shoes and coats for those who can't afford them.

While the sisters say the honor is great, they hope it's just the beginning.

"This just makes us want to push harder and do more for the community and the kids in the community," the sisters said.

Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Scott Pence also received a Key to the City on Monday night for his work at Fort Bragg.

