A biking rest area in Albany was dedicated to the man responsible for the creation of the New York State Bike Route System and founder of the New York Bicycling Coalition — the late Lou Rossi. The area just off of Quay Street in Albany will now be known as “Rossi Junction,” the area where three of the longest New York State bike routes meet by the Hudson River. (Photo provided)

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO