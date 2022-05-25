ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State Wildcats land juco linebacker who held a scholarship offer from USC

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j17Uu_0fpKlfHT00

It’s not often that Kansas State finds itself in a recruiting battle for a football player with USC.

Even more rare: the Wildcats beating the Trojans for a coveted prospect.

But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday evening when Gavin Forsha, a 6-foot-3 and 220-pound linebacker from Tyler (Texas) Junior College, announced his intentions to play for the Wildcats.

Forsha visited K-State in early May and then picked up a scholarship offer from USC, which led to a visit to Los Angeles. After checking out both campuses, Forsha decided he wanted to continue his college football career in Manhattan.

The Wildcats have established a strong recruiting connection to Tyler Junior College lately. Perhaps that is part of the reason why Forsha was smitten with the Wildcats. He is the third transfer K-State has landed from Tyler since the spring semester began. He will join safety Kobe Savage and cornerback Justice Clemons on the roster.

Forsha, who is originally from Nashville, was a priority recruit for the Wildcats after they lost Branden Jennings and a few other linebackers to the transfer portal.

Forsha will be expected to compete with Will Honas, Krew Jackson, Austin Moore and Nick Allen for playing time next to returning starter Daniel Green.

Forsha made 46 tackles as a freshman at Tyler, including 13.5 for loss. Eleven of those were sacks. He has three years of college eligibility remaining.

His next tackle will come at K-State instead of a traditional power located in Los Angeles.

