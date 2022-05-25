ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Brad Byrd InDepth: Perspective two weeks after the chase

By Brad Byrd
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6cXx_0fpKlEdy00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — These are dangerous times we live in. Two weeks ago, a potential tragedy was averted by local enforcement officers who were in a critical situation as they pursued Casey White and Vicky White. It was in the national spotlight.

Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist

Tonight, we were joined by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. We discussed the manhunt for the Alabama fugitives as well as the rise of police chases across the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO speaks on new permitless handgun carry law

INDIANA (WEHT) – More Hoosiers could have a handgun on their person as of July 1. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), on July 1 anyone over 18 may carry a handgun in public without a handgun permit. Previously a permit was required, regardless of whether the handgun was carried concealed or unconcealed. […]
INDIANA STATE
WAFF

Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture. Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines 5/27

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. Watch...
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
SCDNReports

Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife Arrested

Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
VINCENNES, IN
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile involved in Arlington Dr. shooting gets new charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the […]
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man pulls gun on restaurant staff and police

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police (MPD) said a man was arrested after causing a scene at a bar and later pointing a gun at a police officer. Investigators said 33-year-old Steven Schmittler of Madisonville was at the Oasis Southwest Grill when he began harassing other patrons. Officers say Schmittler refused to leave when asked […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Local groups take aim at growing fentanyl epidemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It may not look like much, but it can help save a life. Throughout Evansville, groups like the Evansville Recovery Alliance are trying to spread the word about Narcan while making the powerful antidote more available. After a year where Vanderburgh County saw a record number of overdose deaths, Karen Warpenburg with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Crews on scene of semi involved crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Free night at Evansville Children’s Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is kicking off the summer with a Family Free Night. The Family Free Night will be on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. All children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or over. The latest anyone will be admitted into the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Select Southwestern McDonalds to Celebrate Military Service Members with Free Breakfast May 30

Local Sources — Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Memorial Day by offering free breakfast to military service members on May 30, 2022. Retired or active duty military service members can enjoy a free breakfast combo of choice from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at any area McDonald’s in counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, Gibson, Posey, Henderson, Daviess, Wabash, and several other surrounding communities in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.
WEHT/WTVW

Police say Ataraxia employee threatened to shoot coworkers

EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Authorities in Edwards County, Illinois are investigating after a threat against the Ataraxia cannabis plant. Police said an employee threatened to shoot people at the plant on the morning of May 27. Officers said they confronted the employee in the parking lot. Police said no guns or ammunition were found […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson County Book Mobile announces schedule

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Books are on the move this summer as the Henderson County Public Library Book Mobile announced its park schedule. The schedule is included below. Audubon Mill Park – 11:00 a.m. on June 7, 14, 21, and 28. Newman Park – 9:00 a.m. on May 31, June 28, July 12 and 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/26

Daviess Co. Schools police practice active shooter drills. Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs. Evansville Fire Department impacted by high fuel costs. Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors. Updated: 12 hours ago. Birds at Mesker Park Zoo return after nearly a month indoors.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy