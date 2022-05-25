Brad Byrd InDepth: Perspective two weeks after the chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — These are dangerous times we live in. Two weeks ago, a potential tragedy was averted by local enforcement officers who were in a critical situation as they pursued Casey White and Vicky White. It was in the national spotlight.

Tonight, we were joined by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. We discussed the manhunt for the Alabama fugitives as well as the rise of police chases across the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).