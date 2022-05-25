Brad Byrd InDepth: Perspective two weeks after the chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — These are dangerous times we live in. Two weeks ago, a potential tragedy was averted by local enforcement officers who were in a critical situation as they pursued Casey White and Vicky White. It was in the national spotlight.Casey, Vicky White motel room has abnormally long waitlist
Tonight, we were joined by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. We discussed the manhunt for the Alabama fugitives as well as the rise of police chases across the city.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0