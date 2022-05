The state baseball tournaments began across the state Friday — and as per usual, it left out any sense of predictability. Broomfield and Erie won the opening two games in its respective Class 5A and 4A double-elimination tournaments, each delivering upsets as part of its advancement into Day 2. Legacy, meanwhile, had been on the other side of this mayhem earlier in the day, falling to Cherokee Trail in the 5A No. 2-7 matchup.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO