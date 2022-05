After 22 years, Robert “Bob” Wirth, MD, is retiring from The Corvallis Clinic. Dr. With has been a valuable part of our Internal Medicine Team in North Albany. He spent four years on the Board of Directors (part of that as Board Vice President) and was critical in getting all of the clinical activities in North Albany off the ground. “I was directly involved in the construction of our new building in North Albany, and seeing it go from an idea to a beautiful and excellent clinic was awesome,” said Dr. Wirth in his retirement interview.

