ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares First Look at New Chapters

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter x Hunter fans have been sparked over talks of a potential comeback from the manga's longest hiatus in the series to date, and the series creator behind the series has stoked these flames even further with the first look at the manga's returning chapters! Things have been building quite fast...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Steamy With Jolyne Cosplay

Stand battles definitely run in the family when it comes to the Joestar Clan, with the latest storyline of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure receive its first female protagonist leading the charge in Joylne Cujoh. With this fall set to see new episodes of the anime series from David Production hit Netflix, one fan has created some unique new cosplay for the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to save her dear old dad from the clutches of Whitesnake and its master Pucci.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Teases Special Geeked Week Appearance

Netflix is gearing up for a big summer, and fans will learn all about its upcoming projects when its Geeked Week event goes live soon. Earlier today, the service shared its schedule for the 2022 event, and fans were given a rundown of all the anime it had to offer. And of course, Luffy will pop by the presentation to give fans an update on One Piece's live-action adaptation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Assistant Inks One of the Manga's Angstiest Scenes

My Hero Academia may deal with a lot of battles like any shonen, but it like to play with emotions just as much. From the funny to the fluffy, the superhero series does it all. Of course, this also means the story can get angsty, and one of the manga's assistants just brought the pain with their latest sketch of Izuku.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihiro Togashi
Person
Hunter
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Styles Gojo's Iconic Shades

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, which is definitely saying something considering the series that only has been around for a few years' time, and the most popular character around, Gojo, is sitting pretty as a result. With Gojo set to have a big role in the second season of the anime adaptation, as well as in the first prequel film of the series, one cosplayer has created the perfect fit for the teacher at Jujutsu Tech.
COMICS
The US Sun

I’m a master catfish & my make-up skills are so good, people say I look like a real life Barbie

A MAKE-UP guru has left the internet stunned after sharing an incredible transformation. The TikTok user Anastasia (@anastasile) has amassed herself an impressive fanbase of 1.1million followers, with her spectacular skillset leaving many in awe. Racking up more than 30.3million likes on TikTok, the Russian-speaking beauty regularly uploads phenomenal transformation...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

Controversial She-Hulk character design enrages viewers

We've seen plenty of character design controversies over the last few months, with outrage surrounding everyone from Minnie Mouse to the green M&M causing (it turns out people are very protective of their favourite anthropomorphised cartoon things). The latest to draw ire online is She-Hulk, Marvel's new TV Shrek-alike. In...
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Yamato's Best Look

One Piece is thriving these days thanks to its Wano saga, so it is hard to pick out which part of the story has been its best to date. Of course, some think Luffy vs Kaido is the highlight while others might point to Yamato's debut as the true winner. In fact, the character has become a quick favorite with fans around the world, and one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their spot-on version of Yamato right now.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#The Next Phase#The World At Large#Manga Plus#Cool Stuff#Weekly Shonen Jump
ComicBook

Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Images Reveal First Look at Horror Reimagining

Pooh is leaving the lands of Hundred Acre Wood for the realm of indie horror flicks. That's right, horror fiends have discovered the existence of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, an upcoming picture featuring the golden bear in his very own scary movie. An independent feature from Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film released a batch of images Wednesday showing off its morbid content, reminiscent of the blood-filled slashers of yesteryear.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Audiences Agree With Critics Giving Film Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Top Gun: Maverick's audience score is out on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first returns are soaring. Critics love the Tom Cruise sequel and the fans are no different this time around. On the aggregation site, the audience score sits at 99%. An astounding number in this day and age. But, at the same time, the critics score in the Tomatometer sits at 97%. So, Maverick is an absolute thrill ride for most of the people who have seen this movie. There was a lot of skepticism around the film when the project was announced. After all, it had been so many years since Top Gun. Cruise had notoriously been against making a sequel until there was a suitable story to tell. And the original director passed away. But, somehow, Paramount and their star have teamed-up to deliver a prospective shock to theaters everywhere. Projections around Maverick have it threatening to be Cruise's biggest opening weekend of his career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why Gohan and Piccolo Team Up in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super original series creator explains why Gohan and Piccolo are going to have the main team up for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There have been nothing but surprises since the new movie was first announced. Not only did Toriyama start work on the second Dragon Ball Super movie before Dragon Ball Super: Broly even hit theaters, but this new project will be the first fully 3D animated feature film in the franchise overall. Fans have been curious as to why Gohan and Piccolo seem to be taking the main core of the action and fights this time around, however.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda to Appear at Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is about to get some popular additions to the Disneyland Park. With Star Wars Celebration currently taking place, a number of major announcements have come down concerning the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars: The Mandalorian got an official 2023 release window, and new series such as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew were also announced. For those fans who like to get out of the house and still enjoy their Star Wars adventures, Galaxy's Edge is also making significant additions over the next several months, including characters such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Baby Yoda.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Reveals Tragic End for Eeyore

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy