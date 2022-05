The 2022 March Primary Runoff Election is on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and Southeast Texas residents will be casting their votes in a few local runoffs and state races including the Democratic race for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and Land Commissioner for both parties, the Democratic race for Comptroller and the Republican race for Railroad Commissioner. In Jefferson County Democrats Joseph Trahan and Christian “Manual” Hayes are facing off in the Texas State Representative District 22 runoff for a spot on the ballot while Republicans Cary Erickson and Alex Rupp are vying for a spot on the ballot in the race for Precinct Two Commissioner. In the Republican primary runoff in Newton County incumbent Kenneth Weeks is facing Ronnie Cochran to determine who will become the next county judge. Stay with 12News and 12NewsNow.com for complete results. Download the 12NewsNow App to get alerts when races are called. Just text ‘app’ to 409-838-1212 for a link to download.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO