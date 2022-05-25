ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Opening day for Babe Ruth Baseball League returns

By Bradley Wells
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAdHl_0fpKiMsp00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–It’s this passion President of the Beckley Babe Ruth Baseball League returns year after year for his kids. 86 in total this year making 7 teams were set to hit the diamond Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as Opening Day unfolded.

Leeber said on opening day, “Right now, I think it’s something great for them. They’re excited to have that many kids. We’ve been averaging 80 to 88 every year for four years now. So, I can tell the excitement there and it’s just not Beckley kids. It’s all around the county. And like I mentioned earlier, that we’ve got a couple of other counties putting kids in.”

The field may be a little soggy thanks to recent rains but that won’t stop these 12-14-year-old ballplayers from getting their season underway.  Games run Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 5:45 PM and 8 PM. Leeber says fans of any age are always welcome at the Harry Lewin Field.

Leeber too is a man with many baseball memories going back nearly 50 years on the very field his teams play on now. For him, passing on the love of the game is what keeps him coming back.

Leeber said, “That is one of the best things ever. There’s a good competition. And to think a person’s game, you know, and I mean, it’s got a little bit of everything to it. And when you have the right moments, you have the highest drama ever seen in a baseball game. You know, and it makes great stuff. All you gotta do is watch kids go out at the end of the season. And in a season tournament, you’ll watch something that’s really special each year.”

The spring league will run until July with tournaments to follow. Then fall ball picks up again in August until late October. While the spring league is full, Leeber says there’s still time to register for the fall to play or volunteer in the league. For more on game times, schedules, teams, and sign-up information, head over to the Beckley Babe Ruth website or Facebook page.

