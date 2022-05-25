ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Patriots go down after fast start by South Gibson

By Douglas Fritz
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO — Sullivan East didn’t hold up against South Gibson in the state baseball tournament.The Patriots gave up six first-inning runs and came up on the short end of a 12-2 mercy-rule decision Tuesday at Smyrna’s field in the Class 3A event. East fell into the...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Vikings fall to Chargers in Class 3A baseball semifinals

MURFREESBORO — Covington scored four runs in each of the final two innings to take a 10-3 win over Tennessee High in Friday’s TSSAA Class 3A state baseball semifinals at Blackman High School. The loss eliminated the Vikings (29-10) from the postseason. Covington (21-13) will face Upperman (30-9)...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone finishes third in state after loss to Clarksville

MURFREESBORO — Beating Daniel Boone for the second time in five days, Clarksville ended the Lady Trailblazers’ run in the TSSAA Class 4A softball championships. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a four-run lead on their way to a 7-2 win in the losers’ bracket final Saturday at Starplex Field No. 4.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Vols top Kentucky, set up SEC final with Florida

HOOVER, Ala. — Cortland Lawson doubled in two runs in a four-run eighth inning, Blake Burke hit a monster three-run homer in a six-run ninth and top-seeded Tennessee turned back 12th-seeded Kentucky 12-2 on Saturday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament championship game. The Vols (52-7)...
HOOVER, AL
Johnson City Press

Bucs tumble down leaderboard at NCAA golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Saturday was moving day at the NCAA Golf Championship, and East Tennessee State was going in the wrong direction. ETSU got off to a tough start and the struggles continued throughout the second round. By the time the day had ended, the Bucs found themselves in 27th place with little hope of advancing past Sunday’s third round.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tullahoma, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Munford, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi’s Mefford falls in Class A tennis finals

MURFREESBORO — A magical run to the TSSAA Class A state tennis finals came to an end Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex for Unicoi County’s Lily Mefford. Mefford, who attends University High, fell to Camden Central’s Elli Reynoldson in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1. “(Reynoldson) is...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tri-Cities Otters get past Tennessee SC

BRENTWOOOD — Patrick O’Halloran scored two goals 30 seconds apart in the first half and David Panter got the game-winner in the 56th minute Saturday night as the Tri-Cities FC Otters beat Tennessee SC 3-2 in a USL League Two game. The Otters improved to 3-1, good for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Otters off to strong start away from home

The road has been kind to the Tri-Cities FC Otters in the early going of the USL League Two season. The Otters are 2-1 with road wins over Dalton (3-1) and East Atlanta (3-2) and a 2-1 loss to One Knoxville. The team’s next game is Saturday night at newcomer Tennessee SC out of Nashville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Lady Vikings#The Greene Devils#Baseball South Gibson 12#Tullahoma 3#Tennessee High 1
Johnson City Press

Bucs in 19th after first round of NCAA golf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The golf course won on the first day of the NCAA Championship and East Tennessee State found itself back in the pack but still in contention. No team broke par as the Grayhawk Golf Club proved difficult Friday. ETSU went out in the morning wave and struggled coming in, firing a team score of 17 over par and a tie for 19th place in the 30-team field.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone boys finish second in Class AAA track

MURFREESBORO — Small in numbers, but big in toughness and grit, the Daniel Boone boys track and field team put on one memorable performance at the TSSAA Class AAA state championships Thursday at Dean A. Hayes Stadium. The top eight in each event earned all-state honors. The Trailblazers, with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

Vols hammer Vandy in SEC baseball tourney

HOOVER, Ala. — A five-run third inning did the trick for the Tennessee baseball team in is first postseason game. Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson hit home runs as the top-seeded Vols beat No. 8 Vanderbilt 10-1 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night. Drew...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Tusculum lectures discuss important East Tennesseans

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will enrich personal lives with a multipart lecture series in June that will enhance the community’s knowledge of three important figures in East Tennessee history. The College of Civic and Liberal Arts; the Department of History, Museum Studies and Religion; and the Doak House...
TUSCULUM, TN
Johnson City Press

Roberta Futrell

JOHNSON CITY - Roberta Futrell, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Brewer Ashley, born to them on October 18, 1939 in Coalfield, Tennessee. Roberta was a very caring and loving mother. She was very involved in many association activities, such as the Holston Valley Baptist Association Hospital Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church. She united in marriage to Rev. Tommy Futrell, who pastored Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee for eighteen years. Rev. Futrell also pastored Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and also Dyllis Baptist Church in Roane County, Tennessee. Before retiring, Roberta worked as a beautician. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Shentonta Faye Hardin

LIMESTONE - Shentonta Faye Hardin, 75, Limestone passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Erving Hardin & Juliette Pierce Hardin. She was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School and East Tennessee State University. Shentonta was a retired Social Worker. She loved spending time with her family, going shopping and reading her Bible. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Michael Todd Thomas and Clifton Gale “Pooh” Thomas and two grandsons: Kendell Aaron Hartman and Clifton George Thomas.
LIMESTONE, TN
Johnson City Press

Girls Rule! and Boys Rock! set next month at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Along with the summer weather this year again comes technology camps for some of the region's young students. Northeast State Community College has announced registration for its and Girls Rule! and Boys Rock! summer technology camps June 13-17. The camps will be held each day from 8:30...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 29

May 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported “W. J. Matthews, James H. Jones and J. B. Stuart were to-day (sic) appointed members of the Pension Examining Board for Johnson City, Tenn.”. The Cincinnati Enquirer was, and still is, a newspaper in Cincinnati,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy