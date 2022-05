I saw a survey from Rocket Mortgage in February that placed only one city in Idaho in the top 15 fastest growing in America. It was Meridian at number six. No surprises there. The place has been growing by leaps and bounds for a very long time. The latest from the United States Census Bureau places Meridian at 13th but is followed closely by Caldwell at 14th and Nampa at 15th. I’ve been laboring under the myth that Nampa is a penal colony but apparently a lot of people want to live there. Or, it’s a cheaper alternative than Meridian!

