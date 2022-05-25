ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

A&M: Homes in Midland still getting top dollar

By Stewart Doreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas A&M Real Estate Center showed Midland County followed a record-breaking real estate month in March with a nice encore. The center showed similar price levels in April compared to March and price increases compared to April 2021. Bottom line: The average price of a home sold in...

MySanAntonio

Environmental groups, DCP Midstream settle Goldsmith Gas Plant lawsuit

Four environmental organizations and DCP Midstream on Friday announced a settlement of a lawsuit under the Clean Air Act. Under the consent decree, filed Friday in federal court for the Western District of Texas, resolves a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by The Environmental Integrity Project, Sierra Club, Environment Texas and Texas Campaign for the Environment. Under the agreement, DCP Operating, owner of the Goldsmith Gas Processing Plant, will make improvements to reduce gas flaring. DCP has also agreed to pay $500,000 to help improve local air quality and public health in the Odessa area. DCP also agreed to pay automatic penalties in the future – up to $14,000 per ton of hydrogen sulfide – if emissions exceed certain limits.
