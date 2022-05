SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most people spend their Memorial Day Weekend at the lake or grilling out with family and friends, but for some soccer fans, they're spending it at the field! Over 150 soccer teams from neighboring states and across Indiana have made their way to South Bend for the Memorial Day Weekend Soccer Tournament hosted by the Junior Irish Soccer Club. The head coach of the Junior Irish Girls Soccer Team says this tournament is a great way for all of the teams to get experience playing new teams across the Midwest.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO