CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor says gun violence in the state is skyrocketing to troubling heights. In 2020, the most recent year of complete data, there were 571 murders across the state, an all-time high since that number was first tracked and 50% higher than it was just five years before. Non-fatal shootings have risen as well, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO