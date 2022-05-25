ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

More than 300 Twin Cities high school students awarded Wallin scholarships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChi Vue, the second youngest of nine children in her St. Paul family, knew that paying for college was going to be tough. But now the...

Private school enrollment in Minnesota hits highest level in decade

Private school enrollment in the Twin Cities is growing compared to public schools, which have reported losing students as the pandemic progresses. Enrollment for Twin Cities nonpublic schools rose about 6% between 2020 and 2021. However, that's outdone by schools outside the metro area, which collectively have seen enrollment jump more than 10% over the same timeframe, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Wayzata School District Works to Protect Against Active Shooters

Local School Districts Prepare for Worst-Case Shooting Scenarios. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., is raising questions and concerns about security plans at schools across the nation. But some local school districts, like Wayzata, have been preparing for worst-case scenarios for decades. At North Woods Elementary in...
Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
Region 2 Arts Council names Anishinaabe Arts Initiative winners

Region 2 Arts Council recently awarded two $5,000 fellowships through its Anishinaabe Art Initiative program. The fellowship program is made possible by the support of the McKnight Foundation and aims to assist the region's most talented Indigenous artists in their work by awarding financial support to fund creative time and art experiences, a release said.
Red Lake High School End of Year Pow Wow 2022

Red Lake High School End of Year Pow Wow 2022 held on Thursday, May 26th and was a huge success. New Princess Nookwakwii White and Brave Dillian Whitefeather were selected to represent RLHS for 2022-2023.
Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

A threat was made from one student to another in an isolated incident at a West St. Paul middle school on Wednesday. West St. Paul Police say the threats were made toward a student at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School during the school day. The students involved in the incident, along with their parents, have been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
Richfield High School closed after social media threats

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is closed Friday after administrators received a screenshot of a social media post showing a student wearing the school's gear and specifically threatening the campus. The school's principal sent out an email to all students, staff and family members noting that administrators don't...
What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
Minnesota to be among first states to offer ‘test-to-treat’ sites for COVID

Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”
What to do in the Twin Cities for Memorial Day weekend

Here are five things to do in the Twin Cities over Memorial Day weekend.🎸 Spend the night at a music festival! Minifest, a 7-hour evening of live entertainment, gets underway at 6pm on Friday in Minneapolis. $25. 🕺 Dance to disco at an Abba-inspired dance party Friday night at Varsity Theater. $20+.🕯 Community organizations host "Rise and Remember: A George Floyd Global Memorial Celebration" at George Floyd Square Saturday. Free. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 Bring the family to "the world’s biggest bounce house" in St. Louis Park. The traveling exhibit runs through June 6 and has time slots by age group, including one for adults. $19-$39. 🇹🇭 Celebrate Thai New Year with food, live performances and a papaya-eating contest during the Minnesota Songkran Festival Saturday-Sunday. Free.
Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
Home Team: The Storied Career Of 82-Year-Old Umpire Bill Peterson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — He has been coaching different teams in St. Paul for 60 years, and has been umpiring nearly as long. Every pitch, 82-year-old Bill Peterson assumes the ready position. “I got butterflys all the way coming out here to umpire,” he said. “I don’t care what it is in your life, you always want to do it the best you can.” Peterson is a legend in St. Paul. When he shows up for a game, it is a show. His other passion has been coaching. In fact, his first job was in 1960 as a hockey coach of an all...
Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
