NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- East Nashville renters living at the RiverChase apartment complex are being told they now have until the end of June to move out. This is a month extension from what residents were originally told in an effort to help them. While those who live there are thankful for the extra time, they're still worried about what comes next.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO