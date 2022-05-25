ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Front-line workers can start applying for $750 hero paychecks next month

redlakenationnews.com
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL — Minnesota front-line workers can start applying for hero pay checks from the state starting next month, the Department...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 12

Michaela Zankl
3d ago

We should've gotten extra money monthly like ppl on unemployment did because a lot of us picked up the slack. I worked long hours every day, barely saw my kids while others that were able to work took the free handouts. Now ppl complain about prices going up. Nobody wants to work so companies have to compensate their losses somehow.

Reply
7
Bob
3d ago

That's the main problem with Democrats. They don't care what condition the economy is in. They just want to spend money on their pet projects.

Reply(1)
5
JoAnn Deveny
3d ago

$750 now and within a few months you'll be paying thousands more for gas and groceries.

Reply
4
Related
kaxe.org

News from NE Minnesota: U.S. House Committee Proposal, Flooding & Census Overcount

On the Friday Morning Show, Heidi talks with Marshall Helmberger the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper. This week they talk about the U.S. House committees proposed legislation that would expand the mining protection and would prohibit sulfide-based mineral development along a portion of the Superior National Forest located upstream of the BWCA. The hearing was a heated argument between opposing sides, with the committee concluding the hearing without a vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local in-home childcare workers demand frontline worker pay

(ABC 6 News) - After nearly two years, a bill allowing bonus pay for frontline employees who worked during the pandemic was signed into law. However, not everyone is eligible to receive compensation, and those who are not are expressing frustration. People like independent or in-home childcare providers are not...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
lptv.org

Judges: MN Utilities Allowed to Pass Along Extra Storm Costs

(AP) – Two administrative law judges say Minnesota natural gas utilities should be allowed to pass on an extra $660 million in costs related to storm damage to their customers. The state Department of Commerce and Attorney General’s Office allege the utilities made critical mistakes in their gas procurement...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers raising concerns about Burgum donations

(Bismarck, ND) -- Several North Dakota lawmakers are raising concerns about Governor Doug Burgum's contributions to a political action committee. Burgum has donated nearly a million dollars to conservative multi-candidate committee Dakota Leadership PAC this month. Representatives Rick Becker, Sebastian Ertelt, Jeffrey Magrum, and Jeff Hoverson spoke out Thursday, saying Burgum's donations are inappropriate. Becker compared the donations to a mob boss ordering mobsters to break the legs of his opponents.
BISMARCK, ND
CBS Minnesota

‘Age Has To Be Talked About’: Examining Minnesota’s Firearm Age Requirements

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s not just community shootings, it’s suicides, too. So how old do you have to be to purchase guns in Minnesota, and should that age be looked at? When it comes to getting a driver’s license, drinking alcohol, enlisting in the military, or even renting a car in this country, age is a factor. And it’s no different for buying a gun. “You have to be 18 years old unless it’s a handgun, then you have...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Labor
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Coleman: Democrats Block Minnesotans From Getting Tax Relief, Prove They Are Unable To Compromise To Improve Lives Of Minnesotans

The 2022 Session closed without the passage of major bills providing tax relief, support for public safety and law enforcement, investments in student-first education proposals, and resources to stabilize our struggling long-term care facilities. Throughout negotiations, Senate Republicans provided offers that met the terms of the leadership agreement released on...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAAL-TV

Walz files for reelection, Republicans vow to win House majority

Gov. Tim Walz officially filed for reelection along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday morning. “Four years later … you still ready?” the governor said to Flanagan just before they signed the official documents at the Secretary of State’s office. “I’m still ready, let’s go!” she replied.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
IOWA STATE
WDIO-TV

Traffic Notice: MnDOT to add emergency grade raise on Hwy 11 near Rainy Lake

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy